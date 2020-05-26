Lincoln Educational Services Re-Opens Denver, CO Campus

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its Denver, CO campus and resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis.

"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."

The Company has approximately 722 students currently enrolled at its Denver campus, located at 11194 East 45th Ave. Currently, nearly 89% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.

"We want to thank our faculty, staff, and especially our students for the way they've handled the transition to remote leaning over the last two months," says Dr. Kelly Moore, President of the Denver campus. "It's been inspiring to see how committed our students have remained to their career readiness. Now it's time to welcome them back to campus so they can complete the hands-on work they need to graduate and enter the workforce. Colorado and the nation will need these skilled professionals as we recover from this unprecedented shutdown."

The campus has been a mainstay in Colorado's capital for more than 55 years, providing hands-on career training in the Automotive and Skilled Trades industries. Leading employers like Bridgestone Firestone and Chrysler have chosen the campus to provide partnership training programs that increase career opportunities for graduates. Certificate, diploma, and degree-granting program options are available, and on-campus career fairs attract some of the best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates.

The Denver campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:

Automotive Technology – more than 14,000 Auto Technicians are projected to be hired across Colorado, and 740,000 nationwide, by 2028*.

Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology – a convenient Blended Learning format lets students complete some of their coursework online from home so they can spend more time on campus painting, airbrushing, and performing hands-on auto body repairs. Colorado projects hundreds of collision repair job openings by 2028*.

Diesel and Truck Technology – In addition to a traditional diesel technology program, the campus also offers an Alternate Fuels component that focuses on "green" technology and the future of the diesel industry. Colorado is projected to have the country's third-fastest career growth rate (23%) in this field by 2028*.

HVAC – With a projected growth rate of 38%, Colorado ranks third in the nation for this career field. More than 8,000 job HVAC opportunities are projected in Colorado, and more than 420,000 nationwide, by 2028*.

Welding and Metal Fabrication Technology – more than 6,700 welders are projected to be hired across Colorado, and 488,000 nationwide, by 2028*.

* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2016-2026. Data is current as of April 30, 2020.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

