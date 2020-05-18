Lincoln Educational Services Re-Opens Grand Prairie, TX Campus

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its Grand Prairie, TX campus and resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis.

"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."

The Company has approximately 827 students currently enrolled at its Grand Prairie campus, located at 2915 Alouette Drive. Currently, 92% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.

"We're very excited to welcome our students back to campus," says Mike Couling, President of the Grand Prairie campus. "They have diligently kept up with their studies via distance learning, and they've shown an impressive commitment to their future career success. Their resiliency in the face of this adversity has been inspiring. And the dedication our instructors have shown in delivering course content through new platforms has been remarkable."

The campus is located in the center of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and specializes in career training in the Automotive and Skilled Trades industries. Leading employers like Hussmann have chosen the campus to provide partnership training programs that increase career opportunities for graduates, offering certificate, diploma, and degree-granting program options. On-campus career fairs attract some of the best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates. The Grand Prairie campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:

Automotive Technology – Texas projects the nation's second-highest number of new auto techs to be hired by 2026 (only California ranks higher)*.

– projects the nation's second-highest number of new auto techs to be hired by 2026 (only ranks higher)*. Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology – a convenient Blended Learning format lets students complete some of their coursework online from home so they can spend more time on campus painting, airbrushing, and performing hands-on auto body repairs. Texas is also second in the country for projected collision repair job openings by 2026*.

– a convenient Blended Learning format lets students complete some of their coursework online from home so they can spend more time on campus painting, airbrushing, and performing hands-on auto body repairs. is also second in the country for projected collision repair job openings by 2026*. Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machining and Manufacturing Technology – students train on equipment from Haas Automation, a leading worldwide provider of CNC machines. When it comes to projected job openings in manufacturing, only Ohio ranks higher than Texas *.

– students train on equipment from Haas Automation, a leading worldwide provider of CNC machines. When it comes to projected job openings in manufacturing, only ranks higher than *. Diesel and Truck Technology – Texas leads the nation in projected job opportunities for Diesel Techs by 2026*.

– leads the nation in projected job opportunities for Diesel Techs by 2026*. HVAC – Lincoln Tech is one of the top schools in Texas for graduating future HVAC technicians**, and the Hussmann TechX Center on campus draws students from all across the country.

– is one of the top schools in for graduating future HVAC technicians**, and the Hussmann TechX Center on campus draws students from all across the country. Welding Technology – Lincoln Tech is one of the state's top 5 producers of welding graduates**, and the program includes an optional Introduction to Pipefitting extension as well. Texas leads the nation with more than 70,000 jobs projected in the industry by 2026*

* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2016-2026. Ranks reflect comparisons among 48 continental U.S. states. Salary information is based on median salary information collected for the year 2017. Data is current as of September 30, 2018.

** As reported to the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) in the Nashville campus' 2018 G&E Report.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Peter Tahinos

(973) 736-9340 x49233

[email protected]

SOURCE Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

