Lincoln Educational Services Re-Opens Indianapolis, IN Campus

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its Indianapolis, IN campus and resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis.

"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."

The Company has approximately 515 students currently enrolled at its Indianapolis campus, located at 7225 Winton Drive. Currently, 88% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.

"We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus this week," says Brent Jenkins, President of the Indianapolis campus. "They've handled the adjustment to online learning expertly, and we thank our staff of instructors for the commitment they've shown in delivering the course content remotely. Now it's time to get as many students as we safely can back into our training bays and real-world facilities for the hands-on practice that marks the final phase of their education."

The campus has been a mainstay in Indiana's capital for almost 60 years. Located less than 10 miles from the home of the Indy 500, the school provides hands-on career training in the Automotive and Skilled Trades industries. Leading employers like Hussmann, Johnson Controls, and Haas Automation have chosen the campus to provide partnership training programs that increase career opportunities for graduates. Certificate, diploma, and degree-granting program options are available, and on-campus career fairs attract some of the best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates.

The Indianapolis campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:

Automotive Technology – more than 16,000 Auto Technicians are projected to be hired across Indiana , and 740,000 nationwide, by 2026*.

– more than 16,000 Auto Technicians are projected to be hired across , and 740,000 nationwide, by 2026*. Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology – a convenient Blended Learning format lets students complete some of their coursework online from home so they can spend more time on campus painting, airbrushing, and performing hands-on auto body repairs. Indiana is also a Top 20 state in the country for projected collision repair job openings by 2026*.

– a convenient Blended Learning format lets students complete some of their coursework online from home so they can spend more time on campus painting, airbrushing, and performing hands-on auto body repairs. is also a Top 20 state in the country for projected collision repair job openings by 2026*. Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machining and Manufacturing Technology – students train on equipment from Haas Automation, a leading worldwide provider of CNC machines. Indiana ranks seventh in the country for projected job growth in the field, and neighboring Ohio ranks #1*.

– students train on equipment from Haas Automation, a leading worldwide provider of CNC machines. ranks seventh in the country for projected job growth in the field, and neighboring ranks #1*. Diesel and Truck Technology – In addition to a Diploma option, the campus also offered an Associate of Applied Science degree in Service Management – and 97% of graduates in this program were hired in the field last year**.

– In addition to a Diploma option, the campus also offered an Associate of Applied Science degree in Service Management – and 97% of graduates in this program were hired in the field last year**. Electrical – Indiana projects more than 19,000 Electricians will be needed by 2026*. The training program is supported by electronic systems equipment by Johnson Controls, which is also a Lincoln Tech hiring partner and has placed dozens of Lincoln graduates since 2018 in new careers.

– projects more than 19,000 Electricians will be needed by 2026*. The training program is supported by electronic systems equipment by Johnson Controls, which is also a hiring partner and has placed dozens of graduates since 2018 in new careers. Welding Technology – Indiana ranks seventh in the nation with more than 17,000 welding jobs projected by 2026*.

* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2016-2026. Ranks reflect comparisons among 48 continental U.S. states. Salary information is based on median salary information collected for the year 2017. Data is current as of September 30, 2018.

** As reported to the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) in the Indianapolis campus' 2018 G&E Report.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Peter Tahinos

(973) 736-9340 x49233

[email protected]

SOURCE Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lincolneducationalservices.com

