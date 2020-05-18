Lincoln Educational Services Re-Opens Nashville, TN Campus

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its Nashville, TN campus and resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis.

"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back local students and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. On campus dormitories will re-open at a later date for out-of-area students. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."

The Company has approximately 784 students currently enrolled at its Nashville campus, located at 1524 Gallatin Avenue. Currently, 85% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.

"We're very excited to welcome our students back to campus," says Bob Butterworth, President of the Nashville campus. "They have diligently kept up with their studies via distance learning, and they've shown an impressive commitment to their future career success. Their resiliency in the face of this adversity has been inspiring. And the dedication our instructors have shown in delivering course content through new platforms has been remarkable."

The Nashville campus, formerly known as Nashville Auto-Diesel College (NADC) recently celebrated its 100th Anniversary. The school attracts students from around the country – even around the world – and on-campus career fairs attract some of the best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates. The Nashville campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:

Automotive Technology – including the Company's exclusive High-Performance option and Lincoln's special Mopar CAP Partnership Program.

– including the Company's exclusive High-Performance option and Lincoln's special Mopar CAP Partnership Program. Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology – providing a convenient Blended Learning format that allows students to complete some of their coursework online from home so they can spend more time on campus painting, airbrushing, and performing hands-on auto body repairs.

– providing a convenient Blended Learning format that allows students to complete some of their coursework online from home so they can spend more time on campus painting, airbrushing, and performing hands-on auto body repairs. Diesel and Truck Technology – employers like Caterpillar, Ryder, Scott Equipment, and Crown Lift all seek out Lincoln graduates for open positions on their teams.

– employers like Caterpillar, Ryder, Scott Equipment, and Crown Lift all seek out Lincoln graduates for open positions on their teams. Heavy Equipment Maintenance Technology – Tennessee projects double-digit growth in this field by 2026*, and 4 out of 5 students from the Nashville campus get hired in the field after graduation**.

– Tennessee projects double-digit growth in this field by 2026*, and 4 out of 5 students from the campus get hired in the field after graduation**. Welding and Metal Fabrication Technology – more than 450,000 welders are projected to be hired around the country, including thousands in the Southeast, by 2026*.

* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2016-2026. Ranks reflect comparisons among 48 continental U.S. states. Salary information is based on median salary information collected for the year 2017. Data is current as of September 30, 2018.

** As reported to the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) in the Nashville campus' 2018 G&E Report.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Peter Tahinos

(973) 736-9340 x49233

[email protected]

SOURCE Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lincolneducationalservices.com

