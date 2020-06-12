Lincoln Educational Services Re-Opens Rhode Island and Massachusetts Campuses

WEST ORANGE, N.J., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it is re-opening its campuses, in Lincoln, RI and Somerville, MA. On-site instruction will resume on a limited basis effective Monday, June 15th.

"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."

Lincoln has 858 students currently enrolled at the two campuses, located in Lincoln, RI at 622 George Washington Highway and in Somerville, MA at 5 Middlesex Avenue. Just over 71% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.

"We're excited to begin welcoming our students back," says Michelle McCarthy, President of the Somerville campus. "Their health and safety, along with that of their families, our faculty and staff, continues to be front of mind. And with enhanced cleaning and distancing procedures in place, we know we're up to the challenge of assisting them in completing their training while promoting a health-focused learning environment."

"Our states will need workers with the skill sets students are developing at Lincoln Tech," adds Marie Acker, President of the Lincoln, RI campus. "We're proud to be able to play a part in the region's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis."

The campuses have played important roles in preparing students for careers across Massachusetts and Rhode Island for nearly 20 years. Together they offer hands-on career training programs in the Allied Health and Information Technology industries. Certificate and diploma programs are available, and on-campus career fairs attract some of the area's best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates.

Lincoln Tech's Rhode Island and Massachusetts campuses have an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:

Computer Systems Support Technician – Massachusetts and Rhode Island both project double-digit job growth for entry-level I.T. professionals by 2028.

