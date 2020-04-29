Lincoln International Adds Christian Schwarzmueller as Managing Director

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, has announced that Christian Schwarzmueller joins as a Managing Director in Frankfurt to lead the firm's DACH region chemicals team. Christian is the second German Managing Director announcement over the last week, representing continued strengthening of the firm's presence in the region as well as its industry expertise.

Christian will leverage his expertise to expand and deepen Lincoln International's relationships with chemicals corporates in the DACH region and beyond. In addition to strengthening Lincoln's chemicals business, Christian will also deliver on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal sourcing and transaction execution for the broader industrials sector.

"We are pleased to integrate Christian's expertise into the Lincoln International platform and anticipate quick momentum as he collaborates closely with Dr. Thomas Schneider, our other DACH region chemicals expert," stated Michael Drill, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln International AG. "His experience and guidance will be important as he will work with chemicals clients and support them during important strategic projects to better position them for the future," continued Friedrich Bieselt, Managing Director and Board Member of Lincoln International AG.

Christian brings more than 10 years of M&A and capital market experience to the Lincoln team. Before joining Lincoln International, Christian worked in the German branch of Barclays as part of its M&A and coverage team where he was the relationship manager for some of Germany's leading chemicals corporates. Prior to that, he worked in the Frankfurt office of Lazard focusing on M&A and restructuring services across multiple sectors. In his career he advised on more than 40 M&A and capital markets transactions, with the latest larger mandate being the disposal of Evonik's Methacrylates business to financial sponsor Advent for Euro 3 billion in 2019.

"I am pleased to join the Lincoln International platform and leverage my chemicals and M&A background to complement the global industrials team with my client network and to provide flexible and independent advice," stated Christian.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC

Related Links

http://www.lincolninternational.com

