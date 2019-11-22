Lincoln International Adds Yingpei Song as Managing Director

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Yingpei Song has joined the firm as a Managing Director in Beijing. She brings 15 years of investment banking advisory experience and broad sector coverage including industrials, energy and power and TMT to Lincoln.

"Yingpei adds significant mergers and acquisitions and debt/equity financing experience, as well as sector and geographic expertise to our China operations," stated Jim Lawson, Lincoln International Chairman and Global Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Her experience and expertise will be quickly applied on behalf of clients during an era of increased cross-border and intra-China investment. The Chinese market is very dynamic and experiencing its own set of unique challenges. We look forward to Yingpei's contributions to the success of clients in China and beyond."

Immediately prior to joining Lincoln International, Yingpei worked in the Investment Banking Division at Morgan Stanley Asia Limited for more than 12 years, where she covered a variety of sectors including power, utilities, renewables and industrials. She has led to the execution of many types of deals including mergers and acquisitions, equity financing and debt financing.

"I am looking forward to being a part of the Lincoln platform during a time of rapid change for clients," says Yingpei. "China is an extremely active M&A market and buyers are becoming more selective, with focus shifting to include more than growth and profit. They're seeking strategic value and advanced technology. More deals are coming on the market – though the complexity of them has risen – making it an exciting time to be an investment banker."

