Lincoln International Enhances Global Financial Sponsors Coverage with Hire of Florus Plantenga as Managing Director

LONDON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its global financial sponsors coverage capabilities with the addition of Florus Plantenga as a Managing Director who will be based in the firm's London office. Florus will strengthen Lincoln International's efforts to enhance the firm's connectivity with key European and international sponsors, bringing them compelling investment opportunities, market insights and unmatched advisory services.

"Year over year, we source and lead an increasing number of cross-border European deals on behalf of private equity sellers and buyers," stated Jim Lawson, Chairman and Global Co-CEO for Lincoln International. "With the addition of Florus, we are expanding upon our proven and highly successful financial sponsors coverage model in the U.S. while acting as a complement to the outstanding coverage provided by our industry and service bankers."

Florus brings more than two decades of experience in investment banking, during which he has developed lasting relationships with private equity professionals, gaining deep insight into the drivers of success and intricacies of each individual client.

Phil McCreanor, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking for Lincoln's U.K. and Nordics regions, continued, "The extent of Florus' relationships with European private equity houses will be immediately complementary to the many efforts of Lincoln's European investment banking advisors. COVID-19 has created challenges and a new environment for our clients and Florus' experience and relationships will yield immediate value as he collaborates with his Lincoln colleagues in helping our clients successfully navigate the way forward."

Florus spent the last 12 years of his career as a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group at Houlihan Lokey where he led client relationship development among leading private equity firms in the U.K., Benelux and other European countries. Previously, he served as a Director at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking within their Egret Capital CLO and in financial sponsors coverage. Before that he was a Vice President at Merrill Lynch within the financial sponsors coverage team. Florus also spent time as a Vice President for JP Morgan Investment Banking executing transactions in the Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT), chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. He began his career in corporate finance at Kleinwort Benson where he was Assistant Manager focused on the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries.

"The growth in capital available for investment in mid-market private equity is driving incredible transaction volume and opportunity," stated Florus. "I am looking forward to being part of Lincoln International's platform – the firm's global reach, deep industry expertise and brand recognition in the mid-market are essential elements for assuring success for the private equity community."

Florus holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. He also earned a Master of Law (cum laude) from Rijksuniversiteit Leiden in the Netherlands.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

