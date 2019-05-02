Lincoln International is pleased to announce that Business Network International (BNI) has received a strategic investment from Pamlico Capital

BNI is the world's leading business development platform, providing its members with a structured referral marketing program that is proven to grow their business and cement long-term relationships with quality business leaders in their community. The Company operates a highly scalable, franchise-based business model that results in compelling economic benefits for its 250,000+ members and 800+ franchisees. BNI was established in 1985 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a significant presence throughout the United States and 70+ countries worldwide.

Lincoln acted as the exclusive financial advisor to BNI, working closely with the company's management team throughout the process. This included providing advisory expertise through every phase of the process.

Graham Weihmiller, CEO of BNI commented, "Lincoln's exceptional senior-led team worked closely with us throughout the process, taking the time to understand the culture of BNI, and how BNI creates an exceptional value proposition for our members and franchisees. Lincoln effectively communicated BNI's unique and compelling story throughout the process, and generated incredible enthusiasm from world-class investors who are focused on building businesses that change the world. This is an outstanding outcome."

Founded in 1988, Pamlico's investment professionals seek equity investments in lower middle market businesses with exceptional management teams. Operating out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Pamlico has an experienced team of 19 investment professionals that currently manage approximately $2 billion of assets on behalf of a highly seasoned group of institutional investors, including some of the leading pension funds, insurance companies, fund of funds, and endowments.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 15 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

Media Contact

Heidi Becker

Marketing Manager

+1 (312) 506-2739

hbecker@lincolninternational.com

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC

Related Links

http://www.lincolninternational.com

