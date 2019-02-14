Lincoln International represents Techniks Tool Group, a subsidiary of Frontline Tooling Solutions and portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, in its sale to an affiliate of Z Capital Partners

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Techniks Tool Group (TTG) is a leading provider of aftermarket CNC tool holders, cutting tool and work holding solutions. TTG leverages world-class domestic manufacturing capabilities, two well-regarded brands, a global high-value supply chain, R&D technologies and a history of innovation to service an extensive network of metalworking and industrial distributors, machine OEMs and cutting tool manufacturers. TTG was formed in 2017 through the combination of industry-leading brands Techniks and Parlec, which have more than 90 years in the marketplace. TTG also has a manufacturing facility in Rochester, New York.

Lincoln acted as the exclusive investment banking representative for TTG, working closely with the company's management team and shareholders throughout the sale process. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction.

