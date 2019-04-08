Lincoln Memorial Easter Sunrise Service: A Washington Tradition

What began in 1979, as a small gathering of 120 people has become a massive tradition in Washington DC, drawing thousands of people each year for an inspiring, interdenominational Easter worship experience.

Presented by Capital Church, its founding pastors, Amos & Sue Dodge, and lead pastors, Travis & Tara Goodman, this sunrise service is produced by the worship and technical arts ministry of the church, along with the effort of 100 volunteers from its congregation.

"At sunrise on Easter morning from the heart of the city that influences the world, thousands will gather to declare that Christ is risen!" Pastor Dodge, who never dreamed that such a simple idea would grow into an internationally recognized gathering with nearly 10,000 people in attendance, said. "People from all over the world will gather to celebrate the good news of the resurrection of Jesus Christ: it's help, it's hope and it's heaven, now who doesn't need that!"

The music, the people, the message, and the view make this sunrise service one of the most unique ways to celebrate Easter Sunday morning.

All are invited to attend and encouraged to arrive early as seats fill up fast. The morning is often brisk so be sure to dress warm and bring a blanket. Directed parking will be provided. More information and livestreaming of the service can be accessed at www.CapitalChurch.org.

