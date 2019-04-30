Lincoln Park Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

LINCOLN PARK, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Park Bancorp (OTC Bulletin Board: LPBC) (the "Company"), the holding company of Lincoln 1st Bank, announced a net loss of $(481) thousand or $(0.28) per share and, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to net income of $424 thousand or $0.25 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The majority of the net loss for the quarter comes from a negative fair value adjustment on the interest rate cap (derivative) combined with additional expenses associated with the new business divisions of the Company.

Company Highlights:

First quarter 2019 saw double digit percentage growth in Commercial Loans up 17% and strong growth in organic deposits up 8% from December 2018 .

. Adjusted net interest margin (NIM) grew 26% or 40 basis points from December 31, 2018 and 20% or 32 basis points year over year.

and 20% or 32 basis points year over year. The first quarter mark to market adjustments on the derivative portfolio required a valuation adjustment of $(324) thousand .

Stephen Dormer, CEO commented: "The first quarter results reflect the continued restructuring of the Bank's balance sheet. In the past two quarters the Bank has acquired the talent necessary to execute its core deposit, commercial and residential lending strategies. Our first quarter results evidence solid progress in these areas. Management and Board are committed to expanding our new business lines to serve the financial needs of individuals and small to medium-size businesses in our market."

Financial Performance Overview:

QTD 2019 v. QTD 2018

For the first quarter 2019, the Company recorded a net loss totaling $(481) thousand in comparison to net income of $424 thousand for first quarter 2018.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $1.5 million or 9.8% less than the $1.7 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease can be attributed to a decrease in interest earning assets of $23million. Partially offsetting this however, the overall adjusted net interest margin improved 32 basis points, as management continues its strategic restructuring of the Company's assets.

The provision for loan losses for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2019 was $76 thousand, or 46.4% more than the $52 thousand for the same period in 2018. The provision for loan losses was derived from a normal assessment of the Company's environmental factors as part of the ASC-450 (general) reserve in combination with a need for a specific reserve associated with a non-performing loan.

Excluding the decrease in the market value of the derivative, non-interest income increased $60 thousand, or 321%, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2018 which showed non-interest income of $19 thousand. In this release we have separated the mark-to-market adjustment of the derivative from all other non-interest income contributors as management believes doing so gives more clarity to the reader and better reflects the operations of the Company.

The Company's non-interest expenses increased by $399 thousand, or 27.3%, to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.5 million the same period last year. This increase is attributed to additional salary and consulting costs required to build out the commercial and business development departments. The Company also incurred higher marketing and advertising expense in the quarter. The expenses are related to increasing the revenue generation and market awareness of the Company.

The mark-to-market loss associated with the derivative for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $(324) thousand. Year over year the fair market value fluctuation resulted in a negative swing of $(682) thousand. The purchase of the derivative was part of the Company's asset restructuring, together with better management of the Company's interest rate risk. The mark-to-market effects on our income statement resulting from the derivative are by their nature volatile and may increase or decrease our income in future periods.

Financial Condition:

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's total assets were $338.4 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 0.4%, as compared to total assets of $339.6 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the size of the balance sheet has to do with the Company decision not to renew maturing brokered deposits. Since December 31, 2018, $14.6 million in brokered and internet listing deposits have matured and were not renewed.

Net loans receivable remained stable, decreasing $427 thousand, or 0.2%, to $192.5 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $192.9 million on December 31, 2018. The decrease in loans resulted from return of principal associated with the participation and residential portfolios, which was mostly offset by continued growth in the Commercial portfolio.

The Company's total deposits decreased $2.4 million, or 1.0% to $243.3 million as of March 31, 2019, from $245.7 million on December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits reflects maturities of internet listing and brokered deposits netted against $12.1 million in growth of the Company's organic deposits. Associated with growth of organic deposits the Company's average balance on non-maturity deposits continued to trend upward growing $2.5 million or 4% from December 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity was $17.5 million, which is an increase of $955 thousand when compared to December 31, 2018. The increase was associated with a decrease of $1.4 million, to $1.3 million, in the company's accumulated comprehensive loss related to the investment portfolio as of March 31, 2019; compared to an unrealized loss on the portfolio of $2.7 million on December 31, 2018. The Bank will continue to monitor and adjust its position accordingly. As of March 31, 2019, Tier I capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios for the Bank continue to show adequate capitalization of 6.70%, 14.54%, 14.54% and 15.11 %, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized."

About Lincoln Park Bancorp

Established in 1923 and headquartered in Lincoln Park, N.J., Lincoln Park Bancorp (OTC Bulletin Board: LPBC) through its wholly owned subsidiary Lincoln 1st Bank operates 2 branch banking locations in Lincoln Park and Montville, New Jersey. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, along with retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please visit www.mylincoln1st.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements concerning the unaudited financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. We caution that such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially, and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements

LINCOLN PARK BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) (unaudited)







(audited)

(audited)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018













ASSETS











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

3,725

7,566

3,983 INVESTMENTS

125,863

120,829

145,865 INTEREST RATE CAP

171

495

765 NET LOANS RECEIVABLE

192,514

192,941

195,112 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT

2,699

2,750

2,897 FHLB/ACBB STOCK

3,557

3,589

3,631 INTEREST RECEIVABLE

1,223

1,249

1,224 BOLI

6,008

5,960

4,715 OTHER ASSETS

2,645

4,237

5,110 TOTAL ASSETS

338,405

339,617

363,301













LIABILITIES

























DEPOSITS

163,364

151,158

162,750 BROKERED AND LISTING DEPOSITS

79,979

94,578

105,768 BOND ISSUE

4,843

4,838

4,821 BORROWED MONEY

70,492

69,898

71,928 OTHER LIABILITIES

2,228

2,601

2,412 TOTAL LIABILITIES

320,906

323,073

347,679













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























COMMON STOCK

19

19

19 PAID-IN CAPITAL

8,036

8,034

7,995 RETAINED EARNINGS

11,642

12,123

12,408 UNEARNED ESOP

(110)

(115)

(129) TREASURY STOCK

(814)

(814)

(814) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(1,274)

(2,703)

(3,856) TOTAL EQUITY

17,499

16,544

15,622













TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

338,405

339,617

363,301

LINCOLN PARK BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)























3 Months Ended







March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018





















INTEREST INCOME















LOANS RECEIVABLE

2,085

2,051

2,157



SECURITIES

825

626

981



OTHER

130

112

56



TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

3,039

2,789

3,194





















INTEREST EXPENSE















DEPOSITS

956

952

931



BOND ISSUANCE

105

105

103



BORROWINGS

444

464

458



TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,505

1,522

1,492





















NET INTEREST INCOME

1,534

1,267

1,702





















PROVISION FOR LOANS LOSSES

76

64

52





















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION















FOR LOAN LOSSES

1,459

1,202

1,650





















NON INTEREST INCOME

79

224

19



NON INTEREST EXPENSE

1,861

1,817

1,462



INTEREST RATE CAP (LOSS) GAIN

(324)

(494)

358



(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(648)

(885)

565





















INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

(167)

(299)

142





















NET (LOSS) INCOME

(481)

(586)

424

























































EARNINGS PER SHARE















BASIC

($0.28)

($0.34)

$0.25



DILUTED

$0.00

$0.00

$0.24







































Net Interest Margin (NIM) :















(Interest Income - Interest Expense) / Average Interest Bearing Assets

1,534

1,267

1,702







313,608

324,604

336,593







1.96 % 1.56 % 2.02 %



















Adjusted1Net Interest Margin (NIM) :















(Interest Income - Interest Expense) / Average Interest Bearing Assets









1,384















336,593















1.64 % 1

















Return on Assets (ROA) :















Net Income / Average Total Assets

(481)

(586)

424







338,099

351,844

364,362







-0.57 % -0.67 % 0.47 %



















Return on Equity (ROE) :















Net Income / Book Value of Equity

(481)

(586)

424



Book Value of Equity =

17,499

16,544

15,622



Total Assets - Total Liabilities - Preferred Stock - Intangibles

-10.99 % -14.16 % 10.85 %



















Non-Performing Assets (NPA) :















Net Non-Performing Assets / Outstanding Loans

3,644

3,873

5,238







192,514

192,941

195,112







1.89 % 2.01 % 2.68 %



















1 The ratio presented is a Non GAAP measure; the net interest income numerator does not include a one-time income adjustment

relating to a change in the accounting method associated with premiums on participated loans.









