Lincoln Property Company and Modern Message Expand Resident Engagement and Loyalty Partnership Across Full Portfolio

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Property Company, the nation's second largest multifamily manager, and Modern Message, the industry leader in resident engagement and loyalty announced today its national partnership. Launching early 2020, Lincoln will be adopting Modern Message's platform, Community Rewards, to engage residents, deliver rewards, enhance the overall renter's experience.

"Community Rewards is a highly effective engagement and loyalty strategy for multifamily operators and owners looking to enhance the overall resident experience. We are thrilled to see Lincoln Property Company expand our role in their operational and marketing strategy across the portfolio," said John Hinckley CEO and Co-Founder of Modern Message.

"Lincoln Property Company aligns itself with partners, like Modern Message, who continuously enhance ways of connecting our community teams with our residents while driving loyalty. Resident engagement is fundamental to our success in service and the resident experience," said Sheri Killingsworth, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Lincoln Property Company. "Our ability to reward residents for choosing to live at one of our communities is a tremendous investment in our acquisition and retention strategy. Combined with the ability to use their free Custom Incentives Program for on-demand reward cards is an enhancement of our operational abilities as well," added Sheri.

Modern Message has been a long-time partner with Lincoln Property Company and Community Rewards is currently deployed on over two hundred properties. The online reputation lift from the resident engagement platform has been significant for participating communities according to JTurner Research's Online Reputation Assessment (ORA). By January 2020, they will expand into the full portfolio serving conventional, military, affordable, and student communities nationwide.

To learn more about today's announcement, or what Modern Message can do for your apartment community, visit www.modernmessage.com or email sales@modernmsg.com to schedule a demo today.

About Modern Message

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Modern Message is the industry leader in resident engagement and loyalty, empowering on-site property management teams to enhance the residents' experience through gamification and rewards. The company's portfolio comprises more than 700 asset management companies and ownership groups, spanning over 4,300 apartment communities, and nearly two million current residents, supporting both the Multifamily and Student Housing sectors. In 2019, Modern Message ranked #1255 on Inc. 5000s fastest-growing US companies list, the Dallas Business Journal's 100 fastest-growing companies in DFW, Inc. Best Places to Work, and The Dallas Morning News Top Workplaces in DFW.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company is one of the largest and most diversified real estate companies in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of value-added services for its clients, including asset and property management, construction management, development and build-to-suit services, investments/acquisitions, and landlord representation. Lincoln is highly regarded within the real estate community and among its clientele: investors, lenders, tenants, and owners of commercial real estate. Additionally, its experienced team and ownership mentality uniquely position Lincoln as one of the most trusted real estate partners among institutional real estate investors.

Founded in 1965, Lincoln currently has approximately 7,300 employees and maintains a presence in more than 200 cities in the United States and 10 countries throughout Europe. Lincoln manages and leases over 403 million square feet and has developed over 112 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail projects, and currently manages over 212,000 multifamily units. Acquisition activities exceed $15 billion over the last 15 years, and Lincoln currently has over $76 billion in assets under management.

