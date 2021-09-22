Lincoln Road Global Management Announces New 2021 Hire

New Addition to Investment Team Supports Strong Growth Trajectory of Leading Lower Middle Market Private Equity Firm Tweet this

Prior to joining Lincoln Road, Breinin was a Senior Associate at Partners Group, where he managed due diligence on potential investments in the Americas and advised portfolio company boards on long-term strategic initiatives. Before Partners Group, he worked in the infrastructure investment group of The Walsh Group in Chicago.

Breinin graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College with a concentration in Economics and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he was a Wallman Scholar. He co-founded and oversees a nonprofit to support an orphanage and school for 550 children in Western Kenya.

Lincoln Road has been exceptionally active over the last year and a half. During this time the firm has successfully completed six transactions. Most recently, Lincoln Road made a new investment through its partnership with Brothers Paving & Concrete and completed the sale of Republic Fire Protection Inc. to a strategic buyer in July after owning the business for three years.

About Lincoln Road Global Management

Lincoln Road Global Management is a private equity firm that invests in leading lower middle market business services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution companies. Lincoln Road has deep operational experience, emphasizes collaboration and works closely with management teams. Together we are able to help companies unlock their next phase of growth. Please visit www.lincolnroadmgmt.com for more information.

