Lincoln Tech Welcomes Jeremy Snepar to a Senior Level Consulting Role

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 20 hands-on career fields including automotive and diesel technology, the skilled trades and allied health, welcomes Jeremy Snepar to the organization as Entrepreneur in Residence focused on developing new opportunities for innovation around student acquisition, curriculum delivery and job placement.

"We are excited to be working with Jeremy since Lincoln Tech is well positioned to offer the best value proposition for an emerging generation of skilled, hands-on professionals," says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO. "Jeremy's experience and expertise will allow us to further improve how we help students to graduate, secure well-paying jobs and provide opportunity for a life-long career,"

An entrepreneur committed to closing skills gaps, Mr. Snepar founded the New York Code + Design Academy (NYCDA) in 2012 to open new pathways to STEM careers. Through that experience he reinvented coding education and the user experience, proving that innovation across all aspects of the student journey, from student acquisition to career placement, could deliver superior student outcomes and experiences. NYCDA has connected thousands of students with careers in technology, helping to facilitate a national conversation on the importance of STEM education.

Following the sale of NYCDA to Strayer Education, Inc. (now Strategic Education, Inc.), Mr. Snepar trained his sights on closing the middle skills gap which he views as a critical factor in rebuilding the American middle class.

"Jeremy's skill set and passion aligns perfectly with Lincoln's strategic initiatives designed to create the best return on investment available for our students," says Chad Nyce, Chief Innovation Officer at Lincoln Tech.

Prior to founding the New York Code + Design Academy, Mr. Snepar was an investment banking analyst in the restructuring group at Lehman Brothers from 2006-2008 and then a Vice President at MESA from 2008-2012 where he advised early stage technology startups.

Mr. Snepar began his career at the New York Film Academy where he worked in a number of positions across admissions, marketing, business development and finance. Mr. Snepar earned his B.A. from Cornell University.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

