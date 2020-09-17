Lincoln Ventures Delivers COVID-Safe Student Housing, Moontower, In West Campus

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Ventures , the Austin-based student-housing veteran behind Ruckus, Elmwood Lofts, The Nine on Rio and Ruckus 2.0 today announced its latest project, Moontower , is officially complete and has just transitioned 562 students into its 204,552, square-foot COVID-safe student high-rise. Beautifully and thoughtfully designed, in partnership with Chelsea Kloss Interiors , JE Dunn and Gensler , Moontower represents Lincoln Ventures' 7th University of Texas student housing project.

The new 18-story high-rise serves as a safe haven for returning students, with state-of-the-art apartments that have been adapted for online learning and reconfigured for socially-distanced collaboration to provide students a sense of community during study and social hours.

"Moontower was designed intentionally to accommodate a post-COVID world," said David Kanne, President of Lincoln Ventures. "Whether students attend classes on campus or virtually, we wanted to ensure that residents could study and enjoy a true college experience in a safe and socially-distanced way."

Moontower amenities are among the best in town and boast one-of-a-kind living arrangements that include:

Bedrooms outfitted with 1:1 bathrooms;

A spin studio, yoga and gym that students can reserve online;

Rooftop pool and outdoor living spaces, including a third-floor yard, to gather in an outdoor environment;

Private conference rooms and indoor study booths with high walls;

Large indoor staircase between the lobby, study and creative learning spaces.

"Moontower presented a unique opportunity to support local businesses, artists and makers that were impacted by nationwide shutdowns," said Chelsea Kloss. "We were able to source from local showrooms like Apt F for vintage rugs and pillows, and original art by Maria Martin Art , that gave the space an authentic Austin feel. The result is a truly special environment that many students now call home."

The brightness and energy of the project is a nod to the historic moontower structures still operating in Austin today.

With increased health and safety precautions, including daily temperature checks, color-coded wristbands, strict social distancing measures and ample hand sanitizer, the collective team adapted to create an exceptionally safe work environment and delivered Moontower on-time in one of the densest neighborhoods in Austin.

For more information about Lincoln Ventures, please visit www.lincoln-ventures.com .

