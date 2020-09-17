Lincoln Ventures Delivers COVID-Safe Student Housing, Moontower, In West Campus
University of Texas Receives Safe and Beautiful Student Living in Time for Fall Semester
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Ventures, the Austin-based student-housing veteran behind Ruckus, Elmwood Lofts, The Nine on Rio and Ruckus 2.0 today announced its latest project, Moontower, is officially complete and has just transitioned 562 students into its 204,552, square-foot COVID-safe student high-rise. Beautifully and thoughtfully designed, in partnership with Chelsea Kloss Interiors, JE Dunn and Gensler, Moontower represents Lincoln Ventures' 7th University of Texas student housing project.
The new 18-story high-rise serves as a safe haven for returning students, with state-of-the-art apartments that have been adapted for online learning and reconfigured for socially-distanced collaboration to provide students a sense of community during study and social hours.
"Moontower was designed intentionally to accommodate a post-COVID world," said David Kanne, President of Lincoln Ventures. "Whether students attend classes on campus or virtually, we wanted to ensure that residents could study and enjoy a true college experience in a safe and socially-distanced way."
Moontower amenities are among the best in town and boast one-of-a-kind living arrangements that include:
- Bedrooms outfitted with 1:1 bathrooms;
- A spin studio, yoga and gym that students can reserve online;
- Rooftop pool and outdoor living spaces, including a third-floor yard, to gather in an outdoor environment;
- Private conference rooms and indoor study booths with high walls;
- Large indoor staircase between the lobby, study and creative learning spaces.
"Moontower presented a unique opportunity to support local businesses, artists and makers that were impacted by nationwide shutdowns," said Chelsea Kloss. "We were able to source from local showrooms like Apt F for vintage rugs and pillows, and original art by Maria Martin Art, that gave the space an authentic Austin feel. The result is a truly special environment that many students now call home."
The brightness and energy of the project is a nod to the historic moontower structures still operating in Austin today.
With increased health and safety precautions, including daily temperature checks, color-coded wristbands, strict social distancing measures and ample hand sanitizer, the collective team adapted to create an exceptionally safe work environment and delivered Moontower on-time in one of the densest neighborhoods in Austin.
