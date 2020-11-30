LINCstream 2020: Free Global Education Event to Support Remote and Hybrid Learning During the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LINC, The Learning Innovation Catalyst (LINC) today launched LINCstream 2020, its first global virtual conference for educators and leaders focused on student-centered learning. The inaugural theme is From Surviving to Thriving in Reimagined Schools: Showcasing Successful Strategies. Focused on remote, hybrid, and blended learning, LINCstream has no registration fee and it is open to educators everywhere.

LINC is meeting the immediate needs of educators across the globe who are working extremely hard to provide engaging instruction in the face of the continuing pandemic. "The demand for LINCstream has surpassed our expectations," said Jason Green, LINC's co-founder and co-CEO. "We have nearly 1500 educators from over 50 countries who will be joining us. We see a clear need to support educators as they transform their teaching with hybrid and remote learning strategies. Our agenda is full of useful sessions, with topics as varied as planning a station rotation to virtual field trips."

The Agenda for LINCstream 2020 is available online. Forty-four different sessions will be offered on December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd across a variety of time zones designed to meet the needs of global leaders, administrators, teachers, and specialists. Expert LINC coaches and other innovators will facilitate five "streams" or topic strands exploring best practices for remote, blended, and hybrid learning during and after the pandemic.

Keynotes and Connections Stream : Learn from some of the field's prominent thought leaders as they share inspirational and practical strategies for reimagining learning and taking schools from surviving to thriving in blended, remote, and hybrid learning. Each keynote will be followed by a brief "meet and greet."

: Lifelines for Teachers Stream: Jump into these hands-on, interactive coaching sessions that offer essential skills and strategies for supporting engaging and effective remote and hybrid learning.

Reconnecting and Recovering Stream: Engage in interactive workshops focused on helping our students and teachers connect during this challenging period of physical disconnection and recover in learning together.

Striving for Equitable Classrooms Stream: Through these interactive sessions, learn how to embed reflective and iterative practices in classrooms to dismantle systemic racism in schools and build towards more equitable classrooms.

The Wonders of Wellness Stream: Develop a self-care toolkit and practice for ongoing vitality, and learn how to support others while also supporting yourself.

The LINC team brings a wealth of expertise in blended and remote learning and educational innovation. LINC's coaches are all experienced educators who support teachers in shifting their practices toward more equitable and innovative student-centered learning. Additional presenters include blended learning expert Catlin Tucker, and representatives from both Cognia and Subtle Distinctions.

To learn more, visit https://linclearning.com/lincstream/.

About LINC:

LINC, The Learning Innovation Catalyst supports educators as agents of innovative classroom transformation, equipped to prepare all students for their rapidly changing world. LINC assists educators in developing innovative, student-centered practices where all students' learning needs are met.

