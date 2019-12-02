Linda Harris Joins V-Suites as National Account Manager

Prior to joining V-Suites, Linda Harris has had a successful career of directing sales activities and ensuring the sales growth for every company she's been a part of. In addition, she has devised and implemented new sales strategies; targeting new business and maintaining relationships with current clients.

With her professional career spent in sales management for corporate and private housing, Harris is uniquely qualified to guide V-Suites' next steps in market expansion.

"I have come to understand that 'meant to be' is a real thing," Harris said. "Every day has led me to this place. VSuites is home and I cannot wait to start the best chapter in my career."

About V-Suites

As the Midwest's premiere provider of furnished accommodations, V-Suites offers its guests luxury options, complimented by contemporary class and a sophisticated style. Our success derives from researching and understanding the needs of every guest so that every need is met without having to ask. V-Suites has a direct connection with a property management company, allowing us to provide our guests with a specialized housing experience, unseen anywhere else in the travel industry. Learn more about us at www.v-suites.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

