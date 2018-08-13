Linda Mignone joins Ultimate Medical Academy as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mignone brings almost 25 years of experience in strategic, brand, and direct marketing in multiple industries, from start- ups to Fortune 500 companies, to her role at UMA. These include higher education providers like Kaplan, Inc. and transportation and logistics companies like DHL.

"Ultimate Medical Academy has a reputation for helping students through every phase of their education and healthcare career," Mignone said. "I cannot think of a better institution to join to advance its mission to equip and empower students to excel in healthcare careers."

Mignone has been a contributor to Fortune/CNN in the areas of leadership and management, and serves as an advisor to Merci360 and other start-up and incubator organizations. She earned her BBA in Marketing and MBA from Dowling College in Oakdale, New York.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 45,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to 15,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

