Lindab commits to Science Based Targets to contribute to reduced emissions of greenhouse gases

GREVIE, Sweden, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Science Based Targets initiative is an international framework for science-based climate targets in line with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. With a commitment to Science Based Targets, Lindab sets even more precise goals for its long-term work to reduce the company's and its suppliers' greenhouse gas emissions.

"Committing to Science Based Targets shows that we view sustainability as business critical. The Science Based Targets initiative is considered the most ambitious form of climate action a company can undertake, and setting third-party verified targets in line with the Paris Agreement will become an obvious customer requirement," says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "Emissions from the production of steel account for an absolute majority of Lindab's total emissions, and we therefore have a close collaboration with steel manufacturers to support the development of fossil-free steel. The fact that we are signing this initiative today shows that we will push even further to enable the steelmakers to fulfil their ambitious plans."

The next step in the process is that Lindab will submit targets, including a long-term net-zero target, supported by data from its operations and value chain to the organisation behind Science Based Targets for external verification.

Science Based Targets (SBT) is a collaboration between CDP Disclosure Insight Action, the World Resources Institute, WWF and the UN's Global Compact. In addition to SBT evaluating and approving companies' goals, the initiative also wants to raise awareness about companies taking responsibility for limiting the effects of global warming. Today, more than 4,000 companies are registered by SBT.

