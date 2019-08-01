Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK, August 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Tour revenues increased 10% to $76.7 million



Net income available to common stockholders increased $0.9 million to $1.0 million



to Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $12.5 million



Lindblad segment Net Yield increased 3% to $1,030 and Occupancy was 89%



and Occupancy was 89% Commenced exchange offer for all outstanding warrants, expect to complete full redemption on August 1, 2019

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Sven-Olof Lindblad, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "Lindblad's strong second quarter operating results further demonstrates the opportunity we have to deliver sustained growth as we expand our capacity while maintaining high occupancy levels and net yields. The additions of the National Geographic Quest and the National Geographic Venture to our fleet over the past two years has substantially increased our available berths and the growing demand for authentic expedition travel, along with a diverse base of loyal guests, has enabled us to fill this new inventory at healthy price points. We are still in the early days of our expansion plans and with strong demand across our growing fleet, including robust early bookings for our two new polar vessels scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2021, we are poised to build on our sustained momentum in the years ahead."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Second quarter tour revenues of $76.7 million increased $7.2 million, or 10%, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by growth of $5.4 million at the Lindblad segment and a $1.8 million increase at Natural Habitat.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $64.9 million increased $5.4 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to a 6% increase in Available Guest Nights, mostly from the launch of the National Geographic Venture in December 2018. The year on year growth also reflects a 3% increase in Net Yield to $1,030 due primarily to higher pricing and changes in itineraries, partially offset by a slight decline in Occupancy to 89%.

Natural Habitat revenues of $11.7 million increased $1.8 million, or 18%, compared to the second quarter a year ago due primarily to higher ticket revenue from additional departures and increased pricing.

Net Income

Net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter was $1.0 million, $0.02 per diluted share, as compared with net income available to common stockholders of $0.1 million, $0.00 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. The $0.9 million improvement primarily reflects the higher operating results and $0.5 million in foreign currency gains as compared with $1.1 million in foreign currency losses in the second quarter of 2018. These increases were partially offset primarily by a $1.2 million increase in depreciation and amortization due largely to the addition of the National Geographic Venture to the fleet in December 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million increased $1.0 million, or 9%, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by growth of $1.3 million at the Lindblad segment slightly offset by a $0.2 million decrease at Natural Habitat.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million increased $1.3 million, or 11%, as compared to the second quarter a year ago as the increased tour revenues were partially offset by operating costs on the National Geographic Venture. The second quarter also included increased costs due to higher marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives, increased commission expense related to the revenue growth and higher personnel costs partially offset by lower drydock expense.

Natural Habitat Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.8 million, a $0.2 million, or 45%, decrease as compared to the second quarter a year ago as the revenue growth was more than offset by increased operating costs related to additional departures and higher marketing and personnel costs to drive long-term growth initiatives.





For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018



Change



%



2019



2018



Change



%

Tour revenues:































































Lindblad

$ 64,930



$ 59,556



$ 5,374





9%



$ 140,968



$ 130,009



$ 10,959





8%

Natural Habitat



11,728





9,917





1,811





18%





25,343





21,874





3,469





16%

Total tour revenues

$ 76,658



$ 69,473



$ 7,185





10%



$ 166,311



$ 151,883



$ 14,428





9%

Operating Income:































































Lindblad

$ 5,302



$ 5,107



$ 195





4%



$ 18,943



$ 18,547



$ 396





2%

Natural Habitat



(1,181)





(900)





(281)





(31%)





(458)





32





(490)





NM

Total operating income

$ 4,121



$ 4,207



$ (86)





(2%)



$ 18,485



$ 18,579



$ (94)





(1%)

Adjusted EBITDA:































































Lindblad

$ 13,270



$ 11,982



$ 1,288





11%



$ 34,200



$ 32,871



$ 1,329





4%

Natural Habitat



(773)





(532)





(241)





(45%)





344





761





(417)





(55%)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,497



$ 11,450



$ 1,047





9%



$ 34,544



$ 33,632



$ 912





3%



Liquidity

The Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $112.1 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared with $122.2 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease primarily reflects purchases of property and equipment of $42.3 million, mostly related to the construction of two new vessels, partially offset by $37.2 million in net cash provided by operating activities due to the strong operating performance and increased bookings for future travel.

Free cash flow use was $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared with a use of $6.7 million in the same period of 2018. The $1.7 million improvement is primarily due to the strong operating performance partially offset by higher capital expenditures for the construction of new vessels. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

During the quarter, the Company entered into a senior secured credit agreement to make available, at the Company's option, a loan in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $122.8 million for the purpose of providing financing for up to 80% of the purchase price of the Company's new expedition ice-class cruise vessel. At the Company's election, the loan will bear interest either at a fixed interest rate effectively equal to 6.36% or a floating interest rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 3.00% per annum.

LINDBLAD FLEET ACTIVITIES

The Company expanded its travel offerings in December 2018 with the launch of the National Geographic Venture, which sailed in Baja during the winter season before heading to Alaska for the summer months.

The Company is currently building two new state-of-the-art polar ice class vessels to further capitalize on the growth in high quality adventure travel and broaden the immersive and authentic itineraries we offer to our guests. The National Geographic Endurance is scheduled for delivery in January 2020 and, in February 2019, we signed a contract for her sister ship, scheduled for delivery in September 2021. These two vessels will join the National Geographic Explorer and the National Geographic Orion to dramatically increase the polar capacity of the Lindblad National Geographic fleet. They will be capable of exploring deep into the Antarctic and Arctic waters and will be built with the Ulstein X-BOW® design, allowing for greater comfort and speed through rough waters.

STOCK AND WARRANT TRANSACTIONS

On June 14, 2019 the Company commenced an Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation relating to its outstanding warrants in order to simplify its corporate structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants. Each holder of the warrants was offered 0.385 shares of common stock in exchange for each warrant and consent to amend the warrant agreement to permit the Company to require that each outstanding warrant that was not tendered in the Exchange Offer be converted into 0.36575 shares of common stock. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation closed on July 17, 2019, with 98.5% of the 10,085,474 warrants exchanged for an aggregate of 3,824,959 shares of Company common stock. Per the amended warrant agreement, the remaining warrants are being exchanged at a ratio of 0.36575 shares of common stock for an aggregate of approximately 55,000 shares of common stock. Following such exchange, no warrants will remain outstanding.

The Company currently has a $35 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of July 31, 2019, the Company had repurchased 6.0 million warrants and 866,701 shares under the plan for a total of $22.9 million and had $12.1 million remaining under the plan. As of July 31, 2019, there were 49.6 million shares of common stock outstanding.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2019 are as follows:

Tour revenues of $350 - $358 million (13 - 16% growth)



- (13 - 16% growth) Adjusted EBITDA of $67 - $70 million (22 - 28% growth)

As of July 30, 2019, Lindblad segment bookings for travel during 2019 have increased 10% as compared with bookings for 2018 as of the same date a year ago. Additionally, the Lindblad segment had 99% of full year 2019 projected guest ticket revenues on the books versus 99% of full year 2018 guest ticket revenue at the same time last year.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

Conference Call Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2019 to discuss the earnings of the Company. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 378-6487 (United States), (855) 669-9657 (Canada) or (412) 542-4182 (outside the U.S.). A replay of the call will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiary, Natural Habitat Adventures, an adventure travel and ecotourism company with a focus on responsible nature travel.

Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools.

Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (i) changes adversely affecting the business in which the Company is engaged; (ii) management of the Company's growth and its ability to execute on its planned growth; (iii) general economic conditions; (iv) our ability to maintain our relationship with National Geographic (v) the Company's business strategy and plans; (vi) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to weather events, mechanical failures, or other events; (vii) compliance with laws and regulations; (viii) compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in the Company's credit agreements; (ix) adverse publicity regarding the cruise industry in general; (x) loss of business due to competition; (xi) the result of future financing efforts; (xii) the inability to meet revenue and Adjusted EBITDA projections; (xiii) delays and costs overruns with respect to the construction and delivery of newly constructed vessels; and (xiv) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)





As of

June 30, 2019



As of

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

(unaudited)









Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78,746



$ 113,396

Restricted cash



33,305





8,755

Marine operating supplies



5,086





5,165

Inventories



1,715





1,604

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



31,297





21,263

Total current assets



150,149





150,183



















Property and equipment, net



316,709





285,979

Goodwill



22,105





22,105

Intangibles, net



7,185





7,975

Deferred tax asset



1,319





-

Right-to-use lease assets



5,808





-

Other long-term assets



5,219





7,167

Total assets

$ 508,494



$ 473,409



















LIABILITIES















Current Liabilities:















Unearned passenger revenues

$ 145,089



$ 123,489

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



31,200





33,944

Lease liabilities - current



947





-

Long-term debt - current



2,000





2,000

Total current liabilities



179,236





159,433



















Long-term debt, less current portion



185,660





188,089

Deferred tax liabilities



-





2,787

Lease liabilities



5,046





-

Other long-term liabilities



1,259





554

Total liabilities



371,201





350,863



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



6,771





6,502



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 45,801,025 and

45,814,925 issued, 45,662,953 and 45,442,728 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively



5





5

Additional paid-in capital



41,617





41,539

Retained earnings



90,832





75,171

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(1,932)





(671)

Total stockholders' equity



130,522





116,044

Total liabilities, stockholders' equity and redeemable noncontrolling interest

$ 508,494



$ 473,409



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018



































Tour revenues

$ 76,658



$ 69,473



$ 166,311



$ 151,883



































Operating expenses:































Cost of tours



37,520





33,810





76,537





69,681

General and administrative



16,268





15,879





32,350





30,929

Selling and marketing



12,567





10,583





26,569





22,656

Depreciation and amortization



6,182





4,994





12,370





10,038

Total operating expenses



72,537





65,266





147,826





133,304



































Operating income



4,121





4,207





18,485





18,579



































Other expense:































Interest expense, net



(3,188)





(2,870)





(6,176)





(5,604)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency



501





(1,141)





1,157





(1,592)

Other expense



(30)





(128)





(49)





(120)

Total other expense



(2,717)





(4,139)





(5,068)





(7,316)



































Income before income taxes



1,404





68





13,417





11,263

Income tax expense (benefit)



553





227





(2,513)





503



































Net income (loss)



851





(159)





15,930





10,760

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(137)





(293)





269





(172)



































Net income available to common stockholders

$ 988



$ 134



$ 15,661



$ 10,932



































Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic



46,155,981





45,894,155





45,607,307





45,322,541

Diluted



49,485,004





46,442,611





48,281,002





45,594,980



































Net income per share available to common stockholders































Basic

$ 0.02



$ -



$ 0.34



$ 0.24

Diluted

$ 0.02



$ -



$ 0.32



$ 0.24



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited)





For the six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018

Cash Flows From Operating Activities















Net income

$ 15,930



$ 10,760

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



12,370





10,038

Amortization of National Geographic fee



1,454





1,454

Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net



911





1,045

Stock-based compensation



1,754





1,985

Deferred income taxes



(4,106)





152

(Gain) loss on foreign currency



(1,157)





1,592

Write-off of unamortized issuance costs related to debt refinancing



-





359

Loss on write-off of assets



-





129

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Marine operating supplies and inventories



(32)





(39)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(10,033)





(7,048)

Right-to-use lease assets



(5,808)





-

Lease liabilities



5,993





-

Unearned passenger revenues



21,600





9,915

Other long-term assets



(767)





(1,120)

Other long-term liabilities



706





15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,587)





(4,457)

Net cash provided by operating activities



37,228





24,780



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(42,311)





(31,502)

Net cash used in investing activities



(42,311)





(31,502)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities















Proceeds from long-term debt



-





200,000

Repayments of long-term debt



(1,000)





(170,625)

Payment of deferred financing costs



(2,340)





(6,486)

Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts



(1,653)





(4,457)

Repurchase of warrants and common stock



(23)





(854)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(5,016)





17,578

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



-





8

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(10,099)





10,864

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



122,150





103,500



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 112,051



$ 114,364



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the period:















Interest

$ 6,999



$ 6,534

Income taxes

$ 564



$ 776

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares

$ 225



$ 1,682

Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares

$ (225)



$ (1,682)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA -

Consolidated



For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income (loss)

$ 851



$ (159)



$ 15,930



$ 10,760

Interest expense, net



3,188





2,870





6,176





5,604

Income tax expense (benefit)



553





227





(2,513)





503

Depreciation and amortization



6,182





4,994





12,370





10,038

(Gain) loss on foreign currency



(501)





1,141





(1,157)





1,592

Other expense, net



30





128





49





120

Stock-based compensation



1,001





1,119





1,754





1,985

National Geographic fee amortization



727





727





1,454





1,454

Warrant exchange fees



466





-





466





-

Executive severance costs



-





287





-





287

Reorganization costs



-





113





15





293

Debt refinancing costs



-





3





-





997

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,497



$ 11,450



$ 34,544



$ 33,632



Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

































Lindblad Segment



































For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Operating income

$ 5,302



$ 5,107



$ 18,943



$ 18,547

Depreciation and amortization



5,774





4,626





11,568





9,309

Stock-based compensation



1,001





1,119





1,754





1,985

National Geographic fee amortization



727





727





1,454





1,454

Warrant exchange fees



466





-





466





-

Executive severance costs



-





287





-





287

Reorganization costs



-





113





15





293

Debt refinancing costs



-





3





-





997

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,270



$ 11,982



$ 34,200



$ 32,871



Natural Habitat Segment







For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Operating (loss) income

$ (1,181)



$ (900)



$ (458)



$ 32

Depreciation and amortization



408





368





802





729

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (773)



$ (532)



$ 344



$ 761



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

For the six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 37,228



$ 24,780

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(42,311)





(31,502)

Free Cash Flow

$ (5,083)



$ (6,722)







For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Available Guest Nights



53,983





50,917





112,652





104,834

Guest Nights Sold



48,216





45,786





101,829





94,721

Occupancy



89 %



90 %



90 %



90 % Maximum Guests



6,829





6,242





14,142





13,047

Number of Guests



6,269





5,684





12,801





11,767

Voyages



87





81





180





176

