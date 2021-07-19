Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. To Report 2021 Second Quarter Results On August 3, 2021

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; "Lindblad"; the "Company"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, will report 2021 second quarter financial results on Tuesday August 3, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-378-6487 (United States), 855-669-9657 (Canada) or 412-542-4182 (International). The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.expeditions.com.

A replay of the call, along with a transcript, will be available on the website within 48 hours of its completion. The replay will also be accessible by phone by dialing 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International). The Replay Access Code is 10158453.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiaries, Natural Habitat, Off the Beaten Path and DuVine.

Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools.

Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

DuVine offers immersive cultural experiences across the globe through thoughtfully designed itineraries led by expert local guides. DuVine's trips include top-quality gear and support and are tailored to riders of all abilities with an emphasis on exceptional food and wine experiences, along with boutique accommodations. Offerings include tours in the United States, such as the California redwoods, the vineyards of Napa and Sonoma, the American Southwest and New England farmland. International cycling tours include Costa Rican rainforests, the coast and seaside towns of Ireland, the mountains and vineyards of Spain, and the Swiss Alps. Other tours include trekking the Atlas desert by camel, Asian bamboo forests and Buddhist temples.

Off the Beaten Path offers active small-group and private custom journeys around the world, connecting the heart of the traveler with the soul of the destination through localized, authentic experiences. Off the Beaten Path has a long-standing focus on offering unique adventures and experiences throughout the U.S. National Parks. In addition to other U.S.-based adventures such as ranch vacations and fly-fishing expeditions, Off the Beaten Path's small group product offerings include international expeditions across Europe, Africa, Australia, Central and South America and the South Pacific. Examples of international expeditions include hiking through the Dolomites, enjoying a family adventure in Patagonia's Lake District and experiencing the culture, architecture and village life of Morocco. All Off the Beaten Path expeditions are defined by a focus on outdoor activity, including wildlife viewing, hiking, rafting, snorkeling, kayaking and snowshoeing, and comprehensive pre-trip materials paired with experienced, friendly guides.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.expeditions.com

