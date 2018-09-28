Lindblad Expeditions Pays Their Philosophy Forward

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions is paying their philosophy forward.

The expedition travel company - synonymous with environmentally responsible travel — has been inspiring people for 50+ years to love and explore the planet—to discover charismatic geographies and fascinating wildlife, to experience the kind of exhilarating moments only nature can provide, and to return home an ambassador for these special places. Now, paying their philosophy forward is the motivation behind a series of sweepstakes that will let consumers nominate someone they know – or themselves – to win an Arctic expedition to see how it will inspire them to make change.

Video 1 & Video 2

And seeing things with one's own eyes to inspire change is the sweepstakes' call to consumers. To enter, consumers must complete this form and submit a video (max. 60 seconds) expressing:

Why the Arctic matters to you

What understanding you hope to gain by taking this trip

How you'd share your experience and teach others about the Arctic

Videos will be judged by a panel including Sven Lindblad, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions; Amy Berquist, Director of Conservation & Strategic Initiatives, Lindblad Expeditions, and Jennifer Kingsley, National Geographic Explorer, journalist, and founder of Meet the North.

The winner of the most compelling video will be awarded an 11-day expedition for 2—plus round-trip economy airfare from their gateway city on the June 9 or June 23, 2019 Land of the Ice Bears expedition aboard the 148-guest National Geographic Explorer. One of the grandest wildlife experiences the planet offers, the expedition goes deep into the experience of Arctic wildlife in its natural habitat––discovering and observing polar bears, and the other unique creatures of the Arctic ice.

Contest ends on March 14, 2019. For Official Rules & Regulations go here.

Lindblad Expeditions knows firsthand that travel can have lasting, positive impacts, and now they are paying their philosophy forward – and you can too.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions is an expedition travel company that works in partnership with National Geographic on its ship-based voyages to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools. As pioneers of global exploration, their collaboration in research, technology and conservation provides extraordinary travel experiences and disseminates geographic knowledge globally. For more information visit us at www.expeditions.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions

Related Links

http://www.expeditions.com

