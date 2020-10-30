Lindsay to Develop Sustainable and Profitable Solutions for Growers using Microsoft Azure

Collaboration between leading irrigation manufacturer and tech giant will deliver new levels of irrigation management and resource conservation. Tweet this

The companies have already collaborated to integrate FieldNET™, Lindsay's award-winning irrigation management platform, into Azure. The resulting solution has effectively increased the scalability of FieldNET as a global, cloud-based platform that enables Lindsay to deliver global technology products that are expected to save over 700 billion gallons of water and more than one billion kilowatt hours of energy by 2022.

"We are excited to begin leveraging Microsoft Azure IoT capabilities to further enhance our customers' ability to be productive and profitable while also conserving valuable natural resources around the world," said Kurtis Charling, Director of Software Development at Lindsay. "This deeper collaboration strengthens Lindsay's ability to deliver innovative solutions through our field-proven irrigation and technology brands, Zimmatic™ and FieldNET"

"Microsoft is committed to driving digital transformations for people, organizations and industries around the world, and we're pleased to be collaborating with Lindsay in a way that further supports their sustainability goals around water, energy and carbon emissions," said Tony Shakib, Partner General Manager, Azure IoT at Microsoft. "Lindsay will apply our machine learning and edge-of-field computing capabilities to help growers and the rising global population benefit from these advancements."

Development work is beginning now, and Lindsay will announce a comprehensive strategic direction on November 12 through a virtual, live event that will be open to the public.

To learn more about the partnership and register for the November 12 virtual event, visit https://expandingthecircle.eventbrite.com.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic™ center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET™ remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems™, Road Zipper™ and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com.

Descriptions of expected features are for informational purposes only. The development, release and timing of future product and feature rollouts remain at Lindsay Corporation's sole discretion. Any new or supplemental features, functionality and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality and enhancements are at the sole discretion of Lindsay Corporation and may be modified without notice. All descriptions of upcoming features, functionality and enhancements or other similar information do not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

FieldNET, FieldNET Advisor, FieldNET Pivot Watch, Zimmatic, Barrier Systems, Road Zipper and Snoline are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation and/or its affiliates.

