Lindt Chocolate Falls into Chicago

STRATHAM, N.H., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Swiss chocolatier Lindt will treat the chocolate enthusiasts of Chicago with one million of its iconic LINDOR milk chocolate truffles. This Fall, chocolate lovers citywide can discover a moment with LINDOR, the smoothest-melting chocolate in all the world.

Beginning September 12th in various locations (see link below), Lindt Chocolate will sweeten the Windy City's staple Fall events and destinations with its biggest sampling program to date, serving luscious LINDOR milk chocolate truffles, crafted with passion and love by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers since 1845. From Millennium Park to Wrigley Field, Lindt brand ambassadors will be on-hand to offer guests a moment of bliss with LINDOR – where a delicate milk chocolate shell envelops an irresistibly smooth milk chocolate filling in every indulgent bite.

Through mid-October, one million complimentary LINDOR truffles can be enjoyed at beaches, parks and arts, music, food, beer & wine festivals to be announced. The complete schedule of sampling dates & locations can be found at: http://bit.ly/LindtChicagoSampling. For more information, please visit www.lindt.com, like Lindt on Facebook and follow @Lindt_Chocolate on Twitter / Instagram.

About Lindt & Sprüngli



With more than 170 years of history and Swiss tradition, Lindt & Sprüngli is a global leader in the premium chocolate category, offering high quality products in more than 120 countries. Lindt & Sprüngli operates 12 production facilities in Europe and the United States and employs more than 14,000 worldwide. Lindt Chocolate USA operates more than 60 retail stores in the U.S. and maintains wide distribution through extensive retail and wholesale channels.

