LINE-X Hits The Stage With Craig Morgan At 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Festival; Promotes VIP Festival Experience Giveaway
-- LINE-X Will Host a Tailgate Throughout the Festival Weekend, Providing Attendees the Opportunity to Win Select Prizes in its Interactive Booth Experience --
Apr 09, 2019, 08:07 ET
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, a global leader in protective coatings, renowned spray-on bedliners and first-rate truck accessories, is set to create the ultimate tailgating experience at the 2019 Off The Rails country music festival on May 4 – 5 at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. LINE-X will provide attendees with the opportunity to win VIP tickets, meet country-music entertainer and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan, and its booth will feature an interactive fan experience throughout the weekend where participants can win premium Truck Gear by LINE-X giveaways or a $1,000 truck makeover.
"LINE-X is extremely excited to once again be working with country music star Craig Morgan," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "He truly embodies what the LINE-X family is all about: embracing the adventure lifestyle and celebrating all things trucks and country music related. We want to give back to our fans by giving away a VIP trip to the festival and inviting them to play and win free prizes, and just have a great time with family and friends."
LINE-X is offering its fans the chance to win a full VIP experience at the music festival. Now through April 19, fans can enter to win VIP tickets and more. Participants can visit www.linex.com/offtherails for information on how to enter and details on the giveaway. The VIP experience will include:
- VIP event package — round-trip flights and hotel for two, two VIP tickets, reserved seating, parking pass, a $500 cash card and additional event perks
- Meet-and-greet with Craig Morgan
- Exclusive merchandise from LINE-X and Craig Morgan
LINE-X will showcase two unique trucks in its booth at Off The Rails. The first of which is the company's "Ultimate-Tailgating Rig" — a Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax featuring its PREMIUM bedliner, exterior coating with LINE-X ULTRA, Truck Gear LXP Hard Folding Tonneau Cover, Truck Gear Drop Steps, prototype Truck Gear roof rack and bumpers. The second vehicle is a Spec Trophy Truck 6100 provided by LINE-X of McKinney/Frisco and Texas Motorworx which specializes in off-road product design, racing and development. The custom Baja-style race truck competes in the Best in the Desert, SCORE and Texas Desert Racing Association series. Performance upgrades include a 495 horsepower GM 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine, Fusion Offroad chassis, Baja Design LP9 lights, General Grabber X3 tires and King Shocks.
Show-goers and LINE-X fans alike can also participate in interactive fan experiences on-site in the LINE-X booth. Attendees will have an opportunity to compete to win various prizes and free merchandise.
Grand prizes will include:
- $1,000 LINE-X shopping spree good at any LINE-X location in the U.S.
- Craig Morgan autographed guitar sprayed with LINE-X ULTRA
- Truck Gear by LINE-X 75qt Expedition Cooler signed by Craig Morgan
- Truck Gear by LINE-X Jump Starter and Power Bank with bonus Ratcheting Tie-down Kit
