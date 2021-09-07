LINE-X Invites The Public To Pick "The Best Custom Build In America"

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, the leading manufacturer of high-performance protective coatings and industry-leading automotive and lifestyle accessories, launched this week its "Clash of Customs" online contest that asks America to vote for the best custom builder from the brand's North American franchise network.

From now through Sept. 30, LINE-X invites the public to visit facebook.com/linexprotects to vote for their favorite from six different Clash of Customs builds designed by LINE-X franchisees. The entries showcase some of the best off-roading, all-terrain vehicles that have been transformed and upgraded for the great outdoors.

The winning Clash of Customs vehicle will be announced on Oct. 4th and will be transported and displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association ("SEMA") Show in Las Vegas, Nov. 2-5. The winning builder also will receive complimentary airfare and hotel accommodations for two to the show.

In addition, online voters will be entered for a chance to win weekly prizes including Drop Step Nerf Bars, an Expedition A/T Cooler 60qt, $500 towards a Tonneau Cover, and a grand prize of $1,000 in-store credit.

"This is an exciting competition that allows the public to not only see the incredible transformations that take place with LINE-X products and services but to also be the decision-makers behind who earns the title of 'Best Custom Builder' in the award-winning LINE-X network," said Brian Stewart, Director of Truck Gear by LINE-X. "After receiving more than 13,000 votes in response to our first Clash of Customs competition held in 2020, we know this is a great way for America to engage with our brand and for our sophisticated franchise owners to show off their skills. The return of the SEMA show deserves the return of the Clash of Customs best LINE-X build."

LINE-X will be exhibiting at SEMA at Booth 55119, and the Clash of Customs winning build will be one of more than a dozen LINE-X vehicles present at the show spotlighting the growing array of services and products offered by the company. LINE-X will display a full in-store retail experience complete with examples of new and existing product offerings, a giveaway for a 2021 Nuthouse Overland Trailer, and the chance to connect with the brand's franchise development team regarding ownership opportunities. To schedule a one-on-one media interview with a LINE-X representative at SEMA, please contact Loren Brown at (817) 913-0194 or via [email protected].

