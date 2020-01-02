LINE-X Kicks Off New Year, Honors Service Members by Supporting 2019 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

New for this year, LINE-X of McKinney/Frisco with Texas Motorworx will have on display a Spec Trophy Truck 6100 featuring various LINE-X protective coatings in the Ulterra Tailgate Outpost in Lot 3. The custom Baja-style race truck competes in the Best in the Desert, SCORE and Texas Desert Racing Association series. Performance upgrades include a 495 horsepower GM 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine, Fusion Offroad chassis, Baja Design LP9 lights, General Grabber X3 tires and King Shocks.

As a leading military-friendly franchise company, LINE-X's veteran representation starts at the top with LINE-X President, Dennis Weese, who is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, a former U.S. Army commissioned officer and Army helicopter pilot. LINE-X's veteran franchise program, which includes discounts on various startup costs, was recently rated 24th in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, more than 100 of LINE-X's 500+ United States franchises are veteran owned.

"We are incredibly proud of our support to the military and veterans, so it goes without saying we were very excited to again partner with the Armed Forces Bowl for the fourth straight year and donate 250 game tickets to military families," said Weese. "Our veteran employees and franchise owners bring a valuable perspective and tremendous work ethic to the company and we know LINE-X is a stronger organization with them as part of our team. We are looking forward to enjoying a patriotic celebration of our Nation's military and of course, a great football game."

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl remains one of the most respected bowl games played each year. This year's matchup features two quality NCAA teams, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Tulane Green Wave, and this both team's first appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Golden Eagles (Conference USA) come in with a 7-5 overall record and were 5-3 against conference opponents. The Green Wave (American Athletic Conference) wrapped up the season with a 6-6 overall record and were 3-5 against AAC opponents.

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, played in honor of the Armed Forces of the United States, is the only collegiate football bowl game that has hosted all three U.S. Military Academy football teams –Air Force (2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2015), Army (2010, 2017, 2018) and Navy (2013, 2016). The bowl has featured the "armed forces" theme since 2006. Patriotic overtones recognizing all five branches of the service are prevalent throughout the game. Past Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowls have included fan-fest adventure areas showcasing armed forces hardware; flyovers; demonstrations by several of the military's top skydiving teams; custom homes awarded to wounded warriors; on-field induction ceremonies; armed forces bands and honor guards; and the annual Great American Patriot Award presented by Armed Forces Insurance. For additional information about the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, please visit ArmedForcesBowl.com, Facebook.com/ArmedForcesBowl or Twitter.com/ArmedForcesBowl.

LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is a global leader in high performance polyurea protective coatings offering scientifically formulated polymers that permanently bond to a wide range of surfaces for unmatched durability. With the launch of the brand's Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line, LINE-X's near-'unbreakable' coatings are complemented with premium, stylish truck offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. With prominent applications in the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to any business or manufacturer serious about protecting and prolonging the life of its products. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X supports more than 660 customers in 75 countries, manages eight warehouses across six continents, and employs an award-winning chemistry team with state-of-the-art product innovation lab. Follow LINE-X on Twitter @LINEXProtects, become a fan on Facebook of LINE-X Protective Coatings, follow LINE-X on Instagram @LINEXNorthAmerica, and check out what LINE-X is doing on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/LINEXProtects. #LINEXIT.

