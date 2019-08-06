LINE-X Launches Diesel for a Day Sweepstakes -- Win A VIP Day At The Diesel Shop And Put LINE-X To The Test

Now through Sept. 15, 2019, fans can enter online at the official sweepstakes website sweepstakes.linex.com . Participants can also receive bonus sweepstakes entries by visiting a local LINE-X location to receive an entry code that gives them five additional entries. All official rules and additional details can be found on the sweepstakes website.

Headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah, the DieselSellerz have worked with LINE-X for three years and since integrating LINE-X's world-class bedliners and exterior coatings into its builds, the crew has produced some of the most jaw-dropping diesel trucks and vehicles in the world. Most recently, Heavy D and Diesel Dave headed up a special 25TH anniversary build for LINE-X, a fully custom 2018 RAM 3500 coated in LINE-X ULTRA, which was debuted last year at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

"Heavy D and Diesel Dave of DieselSellerz are incredible representatives of the LINE-X brand and we are extremely excited to have them as part of this sweepstakes," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "In addition to the grand-prize trip to hang out with the DieselSellerz crew, we are thrilled to be giving away a LINE-X shopping spree so the lucky winners can experience everything a LINE-X Franchise has to offer: specialty automotive coatings, exclusive Truck Gear by LINE-X products and hundreds of other truck accessories. We want our fans to get excited about this opportunity!"

The Grand-Prize VIP experience will include:

Trip for two to visit DieselSellerz shop for a full day — includes airfare, hotel, meals, a $500 Visa gift card and transportation

Visa gift card and transportation $2,500 LINE-X shopping spree good at any LINE-X location in the U.S.

LINE-X shopping spree good at any LINE-X location in the U.S. Exclusive merchandise from LINE-X

Second-place prize will include:

$1,000 LINE-X shopping spree good at any LINE-X location in the U.S.

LINE-X shopping spree good at any LINE-X location in the U.S. Exclusive merchandise from LINE-X

Third-place prize will include:

Truck Gear by LINE-X 20qt Expedition Cooler

Exclusive merchandise from LINE-X

For more information about the sweepstakes or to speak with a company representative, please contact media@linex.com or call 310-374-6177.

SOURCE LINE-X

