Linear Labs Reaches Major Milestone With Mass Production of New E-mobility Smart Motor

The announcement comes on the heels of a $68.9 million economic incentive deal with the City of Fort Worth to bring advance automation manufacturing to the rapidly growing home of Energy 2.0.

The company will start with an allocation of production that is distributed between itself and several Tier One sub-contractors in order to expedite the manufacturing ramp rate and delivery of motors to early customers. Linear Labs is expecting to manufacture and deliver at least 100,000 M200 motors by the end of 2021.

"We're entering phase two of the company's production plans based on extremely high customer demand," said Brad Hunstable, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Linear Labs. "We've been building our motors for corporate clients to fit their custom needs for 10 months, and now it's time to make our technology available to everyone. We'll be producing a plug-and-play motor that can be manufactured at lower volumes without extensive commitment, and people will easily be able to use it for e-scooters, golf carts, e-bikes, autonomous robots or any other last-mile application. It's with great pride I say that we'll begin fulfilling deliveries as early as September 15 to anyone who wants to harness the power of HET inside their application."

To inquire about the M200 motor, please visit https://linearlabsinc.com/m200-smart-motor-for-micro-mobility . Pricing will be confirmed based on customer specific order quantities and features.

The M200 motor and controller are 100 percent designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. using Linear Labs' groundbreaking HET technology. This entirely new class of electric motors produces up to twice the torque of competitor motors, or provides the same torque in half the size, and can be made using rare-earth or ferrite magnets. Its high torque and high efficiency extends range, battery life, and increases performance, propelling e-bikes and e-scooters up steeper inclines for longer periods of time.

The M200 is also the first open drip-proof motor with an integrated controller able to work underwater for marine applications. The motor/controller combination has greater efficiency across the full speed range and is ideal for variable speed applications.

"Because of our unique 'Magnetic Tunnel' design with dual axial flux and dual radial flux rotors, the HET is four motors working as one, which provides around twice the average efficiency across the full speed range while making twice the torque of all of our competition in this market," said Michael Van Steenburg, Vice President of Technology with Linear Labs. "This technological breakthrough has as big of an impact on minimizing global energy consumption as any major battery breakthrough could have."

The M200 will initially be available in low-voltage ranges from 36-60 VDC providing up to 140Nm peak torque at up to 5000RPM. Higher voltages will be available upon request. The M200 motor is so torque dense that four Linear Labs M200 motors in a four-wheeled vehicle can provide more peak torque than a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S engine . This is achieved by a smaller distributed electric powertrain with a combined quad-motor volume of just over four liters.

36-60 VDC M200 Motor/Controller Offering M20035 N50H Motor [Neodymium Magnets] M20035 Y40 Motor [Ferrite Magnets]

Nominal Power: 2.7 kW

Nominal Power: 1.0 kW

Peak Power: 3.7 kW

Peak Power: 1.3 kW

Nominal Torque: 65 Nm

Nominal Torque: 25 Nm

Peak Torque: 100 Nm

Peak Torque: 40 Nm

Average Efficiency: 83%

Average Efficiency: 69%

Peak Efficiency: 92%

Peak Efficiency: 92%

RPM Range: 0-450

RPM Range: 0-450

Mass: 4.0kg

Mass: 3.7kg

Volume: 1.1L

Volume 1.1L

Diameter: 220 mm

Diameter: 220 mm

Length: 40 mm

Length 40 mm

About Linear Labs, INC.

Linear Labs is a smart electric motor company founded in 2014 to provide world-changing solutions for the electric power industry. With a strong IP portfolio of patents, current products include the revolutionary Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET), offering groundbreaking electric motor and generator products for mobility, HVAC and industrial applications, welcoming in a new era of smarter energy utilization.

