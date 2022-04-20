LINEAR SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RETURN TO CALIFORNIA MANUFACTURING EXHIBITION

We look forward to engaging with attendees in how we can help them build better electronic systems using our components. Tweet this

"We're very pleased DMEMS is back, and we're very glad to be a part of it again," said Timothy S. McCune, president of Linear Systems. "We look forward to engaging the wide range of attendees who attend the exhibition in how we can help them build better electronic systems using our components."

Linear Systems specializes in the development and manufacture of precision, ultra-low-noise small-signal discrete components. Its parts, such as the LSK389 and LSK489, are used in highly demanding sensor systems ranging from the Large-Scale Synoptic Telescope to piezoelectric devices to sonobuoys. These parts also provide the front-end amplification for high-end test and measurement, medical and audio equipment.

Linear Systems is a full-service, privately-held, 35-year-old designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors. The Fremont, CA-based company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems. The company fabricates wafers at three Silicon Valley foundries.

Linear Systems' product line consists of: Ultra-Low-Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Dual and Single JFETs, High-Speed Lateral DMOS Switches, Bipolar Transistors, BIFET Amplifiers, Current-Regulating Diodes, Low-Leakage Diodes, MOSFETs, and Voltage Controlled Resistors. Data sheets, application notes, SPICE models and other information can be downloaded at linearsystems.com .

For more information about Linear Systems please contact Ms. Laura Madonna at [email protected]. For customer service, please contact Linear Systems at [email protected] or call (510) 490-9160.

SOURCE Linear Integrated Systems