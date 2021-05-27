Linear Systems Paper Describes Lowest Noise Amplification for Sensor Signal Chains

"Our ultra-low-noise JFETS enable designers to build more sensitivity and capability into their sensor systems." Tweet this

Included are key applications with reference designs such as: Piezoelectric Element Preamps; Hydrophones; Accelerometers; Photodiode Preamps; and other types of sensors where discrete components are uniquely capable of performing critical initial amplification of sensor signals.

"Better sensor systems enable earlier threat detection and more effective countermeasures, " Linear Systems President Tim McCune said. "Our ultra-low-noise JFETS enable designers to build more sensitivity and capability into their sensor systems. This improved capability translates directly into greater value to the end users of these sensors."

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, it produces ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs and bipolar transistors, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and BiFET amplifiers. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; and Hybrids.

