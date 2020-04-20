LinenMe: Zero-waste manufacturing - mission possible in home textiles!

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To further its commitment to sustainability linen home textiles manufacture LinenMe launches new LinenUs collection of homeware basics made from linen offcuts and unused scrap material. This range aims to further reduce LinenMe's carbon footprint and achieve a zero-waste target for newly manufactured products.

"At LinenMe we don't believe in fast fashion, and we create textiles and homewares that are designed to look and feel amazing for years. But the nature of textiles business requires constant innovation with colors and patterns of fabrics. Accurate forecasting of the lifecycle of each newly introduced fabric has always been a problem even running make-to-order business like ours," says Inga Lukauskiene, CEO of LinenMe.

This is where the idea of LinenUs line was born. To use leftover fabrics to make basic homeware products like hand towels, napkins, placemats, storage bags, tote bags, bread baskets and openly share that concept with LinenMe's loyal customers. Ordering LinenUs products customers either choose items made from specific 'Fabric of the month' or 'Surprise Fabric.'

Environmentally friendly business has always been at the heart of LinenMe. The company uses only green energy for its manufacturing processes as well as offers complimentary linen shopping bag for customers who opt for plastic-free wrapping of their orders.

"LinenUs is another step in sustainability journey that LinenMe is taking. Zero-waste manufacturing is very serious commitment we are making. The actions we need to take in our manufacturing processes go far beyond the introduction of LinenUs products, but I'm confident it's a right choice for LinenMe, our customers and the planet," says Inga Lukauskiene.

LinenMe's efforts in sustainability field has been recognized: Maison&Objet, Paris has included LinenMe in their Sustainability itinerary, Ambiente Frankfurt included LinenMe in their Ethical Style Guide. LinenMe is regular exhibitor at NYNOW, New York.

About LinenMe

LinenMe is proud to be one of the most reputable linen manufacturers on the market, supplying some of the best-known interior outlets with luxurious linen homewares. Maintaining its family-run heritage that spans three generations, LinenMe still produces its products by hand using traditional looms, creating timeless and beautiful textiles for the modern home.

