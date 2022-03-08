Linerless Labels Market size worth $ 2.37 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Linerless Labels Market" By Printing Technology (Digital, Flexographic), By Type of Printing Ink (Solvent-based, Water-based), By End Use (Food, Beverage), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Linerless Labels Market size was valued at USD 1.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Linerless Labels Market Overview

Increase in demand for packed food and beverages fueling the growth of Linerless Labels Market. Increasing health consciousness and per capita income have led to increased demand for packaged foods and beverages, which has a favorable impact on the Linerless Labels Market's growth. It also acts as a barrier against moisture, UV, chemicals, and other contaminants, extending the shelf life of the labels. The western world's impact, changing standards of living, convenience, and trust in packaged food all contribute to rising packaged food demand.

The on-the-go lifestyle, long commutes, and long work hours, combined with customers' lack of desire to spend important time preparing food, have resulted in a higher reliance on ready-to-eat foods and increasing snacking, driving demand for linerless labels. Furthermore, strict government policies in emerging economies as a result of increased food safety awareness, rising demand for sustainable labels, and rising demand for linerless labels in the food and beverage packaging as a result of growing demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and versatile labels all make a significant contribution to the market's growth.

The market value is increasing owing to factors such as rising demand for linerless labels in the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for consumer goods, rising demand for linerless labels in logistic applications such as shipping and transportation, and rising demand for consumer durables.

Key Developments

January 2020 : Skanem Stavanger, Norway's largest producer of self-adhesive labels, has acquired a new 9-color FA-22 from Nilpeter. The acquisition was made with the goal of developing sustainable products, including labels, wraparounds, and flexible packaging.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Multi-Color Corporation, CCL Industries Inc, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, 3M Company, Coveris Holdings S.A, Skanem SA, Sato Holdings Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Cenveo Corporation, Gipako.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Linerless Labels Market On the basis of Printing Technology, Type of Printing Ink, End User, and Geography.

Linerless Labels Market, By Printing Technology

Digital



Flexographic



Letterpress



Offset



Others (lithography, screen, hybrid, and gravure)

Linerless Labels Market, By Type of Printing Ink

Solvent-based



Water-based



UV curable



Others (hot-melt based and oil-based)

Linerless Labels Market, By End Use

Food



Beverage



Retail



Home & personal care



Pharmaceutical



Others (consumer durables and industrial lubricants & paints)

Linerless Labels Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

