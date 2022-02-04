Lines.com is Now Offering a Free Bet Tracking Tool That Syncs with Major U.S. Sportsbooks

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lines.com , which provides sports bettors with expert advice, insights and picks, is now offering Lines' Bet Tracker, a free sports bet tracking tool that syncs with nearly every major U.S. sportsbook.

With Lines' Bet Tracker, sports bettors can instantly view past sports bets while keeping track of all present and future wagers by syncing with nearly every major American sportsbook in the near future — including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet, Fox Bet, Borgata and Barstool. By linking their sportsbook accounts, users can track their betting performance — such as win percentage and return on investment — across a specific time, bet type or sport all in one user-friendly location.

Lines' Bet Tracker will also soon allow users to set betting limits to help prevent Problem Gambling and addiction.

Lines' Bet Tracker fully supports straight bets, parlays, teasers, futures and prop bets for football, soccer, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, auto racing, golf and tennis.

Lines' Bet Tracker features include:

Sync accounts with nearly every major U.S. sportsbook to track past, present and future wagers all in one easy-to-use location

Betting insights, statistics and performance, including win percentage and return on investment on every available bet type

Betting history of a user's previous 5,000 wagers with the ability to filter results between today, yesterday, the previous seven days, the last 30 days or all-time

Track performance by individual sportsbook or wager type

Filters that allow users to select between pending and settled bets, by sport, by bet type and by date.

Functionality to track straight bets, parlays, teasers, futures and prop bets

View bankroll from each individual sportsbook account

Bet results for each leg of a parlay or teaser

Absolutely free to use with no subscription or annual charges

Users can visit Lines.com for more information about Lines' Expert Pick Service. For information about Lines' Bet Tracker, users can visit https://www.lines.com/bet-tracker/get-started .

About Lines.com

Lines.com is committed to making sports fans and gamblers better bettors. From the free-to-use Lines' Bet Tracker, Lines' Expert Sports Betting Pick service, promotional sportsbook offers to betting insights, articles and mock drafts for every major sport, Lines offers all the information a sports lover could ever need or want.

