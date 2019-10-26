Linfield College clinches 64th consecutive winning season, longest streak in football

PUYALLUP, Wash., Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Linfield Wildcats (5-1) made college football history by clinching their 64th consecutive winning seasons in a 42-10 win over Pacific Lutheran University (1-5).

The Wildcats, ranked as high as No. 19 nationally in Division III, remain a perfect 4-0 this year in the Northwest Conference.

"I am so very proud of our program," said head coach Joseph Smith, a former All-American defensive back for the Wildcats, who graduated in 1993. "This is a culture of excellence that has been carried on for over six decades. I am grateful to have been a part of it."

Led by 311 yards passing from quarterback Wyatt Smith and 12 tackles from rover Keyell Davis, the Wildcats built a 14-3 halftime advantage, then overpowered the Lutes 28-7 in the second half to earn their fourth straight lopsided win.

Linfield College is home to 2,500 students, 120 of whom are on the football team. "The Streak," as it is known at Linfield, began in 1956, meaning Linfield College has not had a losing football season since Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the White House.

While their streaks are no longer active, Harvard, Notre Dame and Central College (Iowa) remain tied for a distant second on the all-time consecutive seasons list, with 42 apiece.

