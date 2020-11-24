Lingagoud Memula, et al. v. James Preimesberger, et al. was dismissed on September 22, 2020 according to public records on lacourt.org.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles' official website, lacourt.org, Lingagoud Memula, et al. v. James Preimesberger, et al. bearing case number BC579189 was originally filed in The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles at Stanley Mosk Courthouse on April 17, 2015.

Filed court documents reflect that James Preimesberger filed a demurrer on December 31, 2015. James Preimesberger filed a brief on February 17, 2016 and filed an answer to second amended complaint on April 14, 2016.

James Preimesberger was dismissed in the lawsuit bearing case number BC579189 on September 22, 2020 after a request for dismissal with prejudice was filed by Lingagoud Memula (Plaintiff); Ashish Patel (Plaintiff); Gunvantbhai B. Patel (Plaintiff) et al.

