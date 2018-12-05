Lingerie online store www.LACE.com releases its first TV ad

The models featured in the video portray the individuality and uniqueness of women's figures. "The creative concept behind this TV commercial was to celebrate the beauty of intimate lingerie and the confidence of individuals wearing it to show off their bodies in it," explained LACE Managing Director Erin Sue. "The beauty behind lingerie is that it offers the wearer an opportunity to express themselves in whatever way makes them comfortable. Whether it's lacy panties, an everyday bodysuit, delicate hosiery or a structured corset with garters, lingerie is extremely personal."

Additionally, the model selection is a subtle way for LACE to advocate for diversity and inclusion. Each of the models is a spokesperson for causes that they are passionate about - global and social issues such as mental health, women's rights, and LGBT communities.

In further discussion, Sue goes on to mention that LACE carries products that speak to the evolving world of fashion trends, while at the same time offering items in sizes from small to 4X. "Women are not made with cookie cutters. It's important that we carry styles that will fit a variety of shapes, while still offering a fresh sense of fashion at every size."

The commercial can be viewed on the lingerie collection page of www.LACE.com website, and also on LACE.com YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvXly7l8zwI

About LACE

LACE is selling intimate apparel online throughout North America from its state-of-the-art distribution centers located in Las Vegas and Toronto. The company's online store www.LACE.com features lingerie as well as bath and body products, swimwear, and menswear. LACE carries 1500+ top fashion styles in lingerie in sizes from small to 4X.

