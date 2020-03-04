Lingo Announces Expansion of Agent Partnerships

ATLANTA, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications, LLC, ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider dedicated to serving the SMB, market, announced today the signing of its 135th new Agent Partnership agreement since it began building the Partner Sales Channel in early 2019.

In the past year, Lingo has been able to build a robust, nationwide Partner Sales Channel, and differentiate themselves in the marketplace, by offering a "one-stop-shop" approach for all SMB-focused communications products and services from one service provider. This market approach eliminates the complexity inherent in a multi-service provider environment.

Agent Partners love the fact that, through Lingo, they can now sell a complete line of high-quality Cloud/UC, Legacy Voice (POTS), Broadband Data and Managed Services, such as SD-WAN, Wireless (fixed, mobile and back-up), to SMB customers. Lingo's nationwide IP-based Cloud/UC and FG-D networks enable Lingo to offer the latest products, services and features for their community of Partners.

In addition, Lingo continues to add new products to meet the needs of their customers. Lingo recently released the Lingo Blaze broadband product. In Q2 2020, Lingo plans to release its latest product, Lingo Sentinel, which is an enhanced SMB broadband service that manages seamless fail-over connectivity and call quality designed to enhance customer productivity.

"As our Agent Partners identify opportunities to provide communications and managed solutions to SMB businesses, we are thrilled to offer Lingo's best-in-class Cloud/UC and Managed Services that were designed to drive the highest quality of service and ease of implementation," stated Chris Ramsey, Vice President of SMB Sales at Lingo. "Lingo simplifies how networks, devices and people connect with the latest technology that enables greater efficiency and results for the Partner community with superior support from our team."

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider to the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data, managed services and network services to customers around the globe. Lingo owns both a nationwide IP-based Cloud/UC communications network as well as an expansive North American FG-D network serving many of the largest global Carrier customers.

