Lingo Implements Covid-19 Call Center in Less Than One Week

ATLANTA, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, today announced that it recently completed the implementation of its Cloud Contact Center solution to power Tahoe Forest Hospital's new Covid-19 Call Center service.

The rapid implementation of the Lingo Cloud Contact Center solution was an amazing accomplishment. This truly life-saving implementation was deployed in less than one week to meet the urgent need for this new Call Center.

Tahoe Forest Hospital was already a Lingo customer using our Voice, LD and Broadband services. So, when the recent need arose for them to quickly standup a vaccine Call Center they, along with their technology partner Prism Telemanagement, tapped Lingo to help them implement their Cloud Contact Center solution. This Call Center now manages their high-volume vaccine rollout efforts.

This deployment allowed the customer to transition agents to their hybrid in-person and work-at-home Call Center model within one week. If absences increase because of Covid-19, they can easily add staff from other departments into the queues so they can temporarily assist with call volume. For periods of high call volume, Lingo's Cloud Contact Center solution also utilizes a callback feature which allows callers to receive a return call from an agent when the call volume normalizes.

"I am very excited about Lingo's ability to complete such an important customer implementation within a very short time," said Grant Williams, VP of Client Services at Lingo. "This kind of solution can only be implemented quickly when you use Cloud Contact Center tools."

Lingo's Cloud Contact Center solution also allows priority routing of customer calls to better support high value clients during times of limited resources. Users can also easily apply IVR/Auto Attendant announcements during staffing shortages related to the pandemic and/or natural disaster occurrences. For a complete list of our Cloud Contact Center solution features go to https://www.lingo.com/business/hosted-pbx/#callcenter.

"I am thrilled that Lingo was asked to help Tahoe Forest Hospital manage its vaccine rollout efforts using our Cloud Contact Center solution," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "In addition, Tahoe Forest Hospital is now able to use all of our significant product families (Cloud/UC, Voice, Broadband and LD) which makes them a very special and valued customer."

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

