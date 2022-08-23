Lingo Management Completes Acquisition of BullsEye Telecom

Creates one of the largest global Cloud/UC and Managed Service providers

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Management, LLC ("Lingo") a leading global business Cloud/UC and Managed Service provider based in Atlanta, GA announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of BullsEye Telecom Inc. ("BullsEye"), an award-winning single source communications and cloud technology provider.

BullsEye brings significant revenue from multi-location enterprise business customers to Lingo, improving scale and flexibility. With operation centers in Michigan and Georgia, the combined company serves as a single-source, global communications provider with over $200 million in annual revenue and 130,000 customers located in the U.S., Canada and around the globe.

"The completion of this acquisition marks another major milestone in Lingo's journey as a leading Cloud/UC and Managed Service provider to business customers of all sizes. Customers today demand end-to-end communications solutions that are efficient and innovative. Together, Lingo and BullsEye are uniquely positioned to provide these services with increased scale and resources," said Vincent M. Oddo, co-CEO of Lingo Management. "We welcome BullsEye customers, employees, and sales partners and look forward to growing our business together."

BullsEye is the latest in a long history of acquisitions that Lingo and its predecessor companies have completed in recent years.

"The additional revenue scale, customer density, network reach, and product offerings allow us to comprehensively meet the evolving needs of our business customers," said Mr. Ananth Veluppillai, President and co-CEO of Lingo Management & COO of B. Riley Principal Investments, the controlling equity partner of Lingo.

King & Spalding LLP acted as legal advisor, B. Riley Securities acted as financial advisor, and Cahill, Gordon & Reindel LLP acted as regulatory advisor to Lingo in connection with the transaction.

About Lingo Management

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier, and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data, and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com .

