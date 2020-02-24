Lingo Reports Record January 2020 Sales Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo Communications, LLC ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider dedicated to serving the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets, announced today the results of its January 2020 sales bookings and sales pipeline wins which were the best in company history.

Lingo's sales channels (Inside & Outside Sales, Channel Partner, and Carrier Sales) collectively achieved an overall sales booking increase of 58% compared to the sales results from December 2019 and a 79% increase compared to the sales results from January 2019.

In addition, the pipeline of unsold revenue for all sales channels at the end of January 2020 reached an all-time high at $10.6 million of total contract value. Collectively, that is a 108% increase compared to January 2019. With this early Q1 '20 success, we now expect full-quarter 2020 sales results to exceed our previous expectations.

Chuck Griffin, Lingo's President and CEO, said, "The increase of both January 2020 sales bookings and the pipeline of unsold revenue reflects the hard work we have put into refining our products, services and sales channels to enhance our customer experience. Because of this significant success, we now plan to add two new Partner Channel management positions in Q1 '20, with more additions planned for Q2-Q4 '20."

The SMB segment sales growth included more sales bookings of Cloud/UC, Managed services, Broadband services, Legacy services and Wireless services. The sales booking increase was evident in all three of its sales channels - Inbound, Partner and Outbound. In addition, the SMB sales pipeline of unsold revenue at the end of January 2020 stood at a record $4.3 million of total contract value. "We are thrilled with the results of this past month; every single sales channel had significant growth," said Chris Ramsey, VP SMB Sales. "With a best-of-breed Cloud/IP-Network that spans North America, a robust product set and superior customer on-boarding team, it is easy to understand why customers choose Lingo."

The Carrier division continued to see significant growth from both new customer turn-up and existing customers. The increases came from both the Domestic and International teams and saw positive momentum across all product segments. "Both our strategic partner and direct sales organizations have been very successful in adding new customers and growing existing customer relationships," said Jason Welch, EVP of Carrier Sales. The Carrier pipeline of additive customer revenue has been growing consistently and at the end of January stood at a record $6.3 million of projected top-line value.

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data, managed services and network services to customers around the globe. Lingo owns both a nationwide Cloud/UC communications network as well as an expansive North American FG-D network serving many of the largest global Carrier customers. More at lingo.com.

Press Contact

Chris Ramsey

chris.ramsey@lingo.com

470.401.0040

Related Images

lingo-communications-llc-logo.jpeg

Lingo Communications LLC Logo

Related Links

Lingo

SOURCE Lingo Communications, LLC

Related Links

http://www.lingo.com

