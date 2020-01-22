Linical Adopts ArisGlobal as Primary Global Safety Management System

STUART, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linical, a market-leading, midsized, global contract research organization (CRO), announced they have adopted ArisGlobal as their primary global safety management system. ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® MultiVigilance is a next-generation platform for clinical and commercial product safety management, including intelligent, machine-learning enhanced adverse event case processing. This platform will be a key component of Linical's pharmacovigilance services, enhancing efficiency, ensuring compliance, and helping reduce the cost of safety data processing.

The FDA implemented ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® MultiVigilance as their integrated safety platform in 2018, helping establish the system as the gold standard in pharmacovigilance, including intake, triage and processing of safety reports. Linical has also successfully adopted the platform across their organization's locations to support clients' pharmacovigilance needs worldwide. Through modeling LifeSphere® within their organization, Linical can provide pharmacovigilance services to clients of all sizes, ranging from more customized safety processing services to higher volume, more automated data sets. Linical combines their pharmacovigilance team's therapeutic expertise with LifeSphere® MultiVigilance's native artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) to offer clients a powerful solution increasing compliance, reducing time to market, and controlling drug development costs.

"Using ArisGlobal is part of our commitment to working with cutting edge systems. Not only will this provide benefits to our clients, but this will also help in our commitment to ensuring long term patient safety and corporate regulatory compliance," said Tracy Goeken, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Linical.

"ArisGlobal is excited the largest publicly traded Japanese CRO has selected our services as their primary safety database," said Aman Wasan, Vice President of Global Client Partners at ArisGlobal. "LifeSphere® MultiVigilance has been built hand-in-hand with top global life sciences organizations and is the first safety system offering production-ready automation. We appreciate our strong partnership with Linical and their commitment to bringing next-generation drug development technology to their customers," added Mr. Wasan.

About Linical

Linical is a market-leading, public, midsized CRO with a significant footprint across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. With operations in more than 20 countries, Linical is a global, full-service drug development partner, uniquely capable of conducting large-scale, multinational studies, while delivering personalized, hands-on service. Our areas of expertise include Phase I-IV oncology, hematology, vaccine, CNS and general medicine trials. We leverage regulatory consulting services, operational knowledge and patient recruitment/retention strategies to support clients in successful clinical trials.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China

