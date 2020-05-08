Link-able is Changing the Dynamics of Content Marketing & Link Building During a Global Recession

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the whole world is stuck at home right now, businesses need to adapt and focus more than ever on their online marketing strategy. Link-able, a unique platform that connects businesses with elite authors, is helping businesses grow their website traffic while also helping authors find work-from-home jobs by link building during this recession.

COVID-19 has pushed up internet use by 70%, creating a content marketing opportunity for businesses like never before. Sites are seeing more traffic thanks to an increase in online users.

Link-able.com website screenshot

While marketing budgets have dropped and businesses are cutting various advertising channels to mitigate risks during this economic downturn, SEO is still proving to be a profitable channel. Businesses are focusing their budgets and investing their marketing efforts further towards SEO. And of course, backlinks are one of Google's top-ranking factors, making now a good time to focus on quality link building and start driving unprecedented amounts of traffic to their website.

Link-able aims to help businesses with this task by connecting them with exceptionally talented freelance writers who can build quality backlinks for both SEO and PR. Simultaneously, the platform also helps talented freelancers with a passion for writing find work-from-home jobs.

"Link-able's vision is to help talented freelance writers earn more for their writing by giving them a practical way to do so while the economy has been seeing its worst since 2008." - Jay Douglas (Founder of Link-able)

Building quality backlinks can be tricky; it takes a lot of time and work. With Link-able, businesses can simply sign up for their client account and post a link building job, describing their SEO and PR goals. After a review process (Link-able only allows quality websites with good content), clients will then be relevantly matched with writers in their industry who they can hire to build quality, whitehat backlinks.

Freelance authors on the platform are thoroughly vetted and tested for their writing abilities and SEO knowledge. Link-able also has strict link building guidelines in place for authors since Private Blog Networks and paid blogs are high in circulation.

Link-able is on the other side of the spectrum when compared to other popular gig-economy platforms because of its focus on quality and a strong commitment to helping both clients and freelancers succeed.

Connecting and building relationships with the right freelance writers opens a whole new dimension of content marketing and can broaden the scope of online marketing efforts during this recession.

The procedure to get started is simple:

Businesses that need quality link building can simply sign up for a client account and post their first job.

Talented freelance writers looking for work can review the author requirements and apply to join as a Link-able author.

To learn more about Link-able, visit its website at https://link-able.com. For additional information or to make a press inquiry, please call (847) 807-7409 or send an email to [email protected].

Related Images

link-able.jpg

Link-able

Link-able.com website screenshot

SOURCE Link-able

Related Links

https://link-able.com

