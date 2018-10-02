Link Financial Group Appoints John Kerr as Chairman

LONDON, October 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Link Financial Group, one of Europe's leading alternative investment management firms and servicers of consumer and SME loans operating under the LCM Partners and Link Financial brands, announced today the appointment of John Kerr as Chairman.

John will succeed Philippe Paillart when Philippe retires from the Board after 19 years with the Group. John has extensive and broad experience of leading global businesses, most recently as Vice Chairman of Global Consulting at Deloitte, and prior to that as Deloitte's CEO of Global Consulting.

Commenting on his appointment, John Kerr said: "I am delighted to be joining Link Financial Group as Chairman having worked with the team for the past 10 years. They are outward thinking with an ability to spot unique investment opportunities. The recent strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to grow the platform into new markets will leverage the capabilities of both firms and I look forward to joining them on the next phase of growth and development."

Paul Burdell, Co-founder and CEO added: "I would like to thank Philippe for his invaluable contribution, expertise and loyalty throughout the past 19 years. His experience and friendship will be greatly missed, and we wish Philippe all the best for the future. I have worked on projects with John for many years and have seen firsthand his interaction with clients, suppliers and teams. When John mentioned he would be leaving Deloitte, I knew he would be the right Chairman to work alongside our founders, management and Brookfield and we are delighted that he is joining us."

Notes to Editors:

About LCM Partners

LCM is a leading European alternatives asset manager based in London, which specialises in buying whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing in and managing credit portfolios, LCM has approximately €3 billion of drawn and/or committed capital and has invested in over 2,500 portfolios of performing, re-scheduled and non-performing loans.

LCM has won several investment industry awards, including the European Pensions' Alternatives Investment Manager of the Year 2017, which followed a double win at Private Debt Investor's 2016 awards as European Distressed Debt Manager and European Fundraising for the year. These awards are testament to the track record the team has built, delivering an unleveraged IRR of 14.8% since 1999.

LCM is currently deploying capital for its LCM Credit Opportunities III strategy, for which fundraising closed in 2016 and launched its Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities strategy 'SOLO' in March 2018.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at http://www.lcmpartners.eu .

About Link Financial

Link provides European financial institutions, investors and other credit providers with loan management, debt purchase and standby servicing solutions. Link manages approximately 3 million customer accounts and €25 billion of corresponding assets, and employs some 700 people across 10 European offices.

Link was one of the founding members of the modern credit and collections industry in Europe and has been at the forefront of innovation ever since. Link's proprietary operational platform allows its business to service a range of asset types from within and outside the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit Link's website at http://www.linkfinancial.eu .

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with over US$285 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity.

Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.brookfield.com.

