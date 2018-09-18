Link Motion Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from the NYSE

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Motion Inc., (NYSE :LKM ), a leading smart car and smart ride company, today announced that it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that Link Motion is no longer in compliance with the listing standard set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. This standard requires the trailing 30-day average closing share price to remain at or above $1.00.

As outlined in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, upon receiving notice, Link Motion has a six-month cure period to regain compliance. Within this cure period, Link Motion must have a closing share price of $1.00 or higher on the last trading day of a given month or at the end of the cure period. In addition, Link Motion's coinciding trailing 30-day average closing share price must also be $1.00 or higher.

The Company has notified the NYSE of its intention to regain compliance within the six-month cure period. During the cure period, Link Motion's stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE, subject to its ability to remain in compliance with other continued listing standards. The notice received from the NYSE does not affect the ongoing business of Link Motion.

About Link Motion Inc.

Link Motion Inc. ("Link Motion" or the "Company",NYSE :LKM ) is a leading smart car and smart ride company. Link Motion's portfolio of offerings includes enabling technology solutions and secure connected carputers for the ecosystem of car businesses, consumer ride sharing services, as well as legacy mobile security, productivity and other related applications. For more information on Link Motion, please visit www.lkmotion.com or the company's U.S. investor relations site here.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Media & Investor Relations

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

949-491-8235

LKM@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Luke Zimmerman

Senior Associate

949-259-4987

LKM@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Link Motion Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lkmotion.com/

