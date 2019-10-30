Link3D Closes $7M Funding Round, Led by AI Capital, to Support Expansion in North America, Europe & Japan

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Link3D , the leader in Additive MES workflow software, announces the closing of a $7 million round of venture capital funding to ignite growth in North America, Europe, and Japan.

The financing round, led by enterprise applied AI-focused venture capital firm AI Capital , will drive Link3D's future technology innovations and global expansion efforts. Link3D will integrate its flagship product with IoT, artificial intelligence, and workflow automation technology to maximize production with capacity management, dynamic scheduling, and predictive QMS solutions.

"With this funding round, Link3D will continue to scale and grow operations in North America, Europe, and Japan by expanding our sales and customer support," said Shane Fox, Co-Founder and CEO of Link3D. "The funding will also aid in our R&D efforts to introduce workflow automation and artificial intelligence within the additive manufacturing production environment. These developments will help organizations around the world unlock the true benefits of industrial manufacturing."

The additive manufacturing markets in North America, Europe, and Japan are expected to grow from $2.4 billion to $7.7 billion, $1.8 billion to $7.2 billion, and $1 billion to $5.6 billion, respectively, over the next five years, according to Frost & Sullivan . Link3D's Additive MES workflow software can help bolster overall adoption of additive manufacturing, from prototyping to series production, in major industries in these regions, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, medical, and oil and gas.

"Link3D is a key player in providing MES and workflow solutions to leading businesses worldwide, making it a valuable addition to our growth-stage enterprise applied AI investment portfolio," said Neville Teagarden, Managing Partner of AI Capital. "This successful round of funding is a testament to the strong impact Link3D has made thus far, and the confidence it has inspired throughout the industry."

About Link3D

Link3D, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, offers Additive MES workflow software to help organizations scale their digital manufacturing strategy. Link3D applies modern technologies, such as IoT, workflow automation and machine learning to enable manufacturers to unlock the true benefits of Industry 4.0. Visit Link3D here: www.link3d.co/

About AI Capital

AI Capital makes venture capital investments in growth-stage enterprise companies which use applied artificial intelligence (AI) innovations to take their businesses to the next level. We are industry agnostic and seek to invest in companies actively deploying and developing technology throughout the AI ecosystem to solve specific business challenges, optimize operations, increase revenue, and achieve growth objectives.

The AI Capital leadership team is comprised of technology and investment veterans with deep expertise in the use of, and investment in, applied AI across numerous sectors. AI Capital's unique approach positions the firm to deliver diversified, risk-mitigated exposure to the AI megatrend, as well as benefit local communities around the world where its growth-stage portfolio companies are based. For more information, please visit www.ai.vc and LinkedIn .

