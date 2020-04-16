Link3D, RAPID + TCT, AeroDef and 3Dnatives to Host Nonstop Digital Additive Manufacturing Marathon

"It's more important than ever to stay connected with the community and learn from each other's struggles and successes to overcome these uncertain times." shares Shane Fox, CEO of Link3D. "Link3D's team is stepping up to play our role within the industry by virtually connecting people. We hope this will provide a platform where innovation can grow and problem solving emerges."

Following the successful Digital Additive Manufacturing Conference in March, the DAMM will focus on dialogue and collaboration among additive manufacturing communities around the world.

"Supporting the additive manufacturing industry is central to SME's mission of advancing manufacturing," said Angela Szerlong, additive manufacturing industry manager for SME. "RAPID + TCT and AeroDef are committed to helping the additive manufacturing industry prosper and grow, and we are proud to support this initiative."

The Digital Additive Manufacturing Marathon will share the experiences, knowledge and leadership of more than 40 additive manufacturing industry leaders, including executives from EOS, APWorks, HP, nTopology, Carbon, GoProto, Mayo Clinic, TÜV SÜD, Velo3D, NASA, Renishaw, NIST, Kennametal, Additive America, Morf3D, Arevo, Tangible Solutions, The Barnes Group Advisors, Wabtec, 9T Labs, Facebook, SLM, Sembcore Marine, DNV GL and more. Virtual networking sessions will take place throughout the event.

"During these unprecedented times, we have no other choice but to innovate where possible to bring this amazing community together," said 3Dnatives chief business officer, Filippos Voulpiotis, "Launching #DAMM2020 is proof that nothing will hold our industry back from connecting and collaborating with each other, learning, and of course, continuing to innovate. Hope to see you all on the 27th!".

Digital Additive Manufacturing Marathon Details:

Co-hosted by Link3D, RAPID + TCT, AeroDef, 3Dnatives

26.2-hour non-stop online conference

April 27-28, 8:30-11 a.m. EDT

Register here: go.link3d.co/register-digital-additive-manufacturing-marathon-link3d

ABOUT LINK3D

Link3D, headquartered in Boulder, offers an additive manufacturing execution system to connect the digital thread and enable organizations to adopt and scale their strategy for Industry 4.0. Link3D centralizes the digital manufacturing ecosystem by introducing various levels of configuration, automation, and simulations to unlock the true benefits of additive manufacturing. Visit Link3D here: link3d.co

ABOUT RAPID + TCT

RAPID + TCT is North America's largest and most influential additive manufacturing event. Now in its 30th year, the annual conference and exposition convenes the additive industry's most innovative minds and most influential decision-makers, sharing the latest developments in processes, applications, materials and research in additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, and related technologies. www.rapid3devent.com

ABOUT AeroDef

AeroDef is the pre-eminent conference and exposition in the aerospace and defense manufacturing industry and additive manufacturing is vital to its continued innovation and growth. AeroDef showcases the most advanced and innovative technologies applied in aerospace and defense manufacturing, and attracts leaders from government, academia, and across the private sector from OEMs to the supply chain. www.aerodefevent.com

ABOUT 3Dnatives

3Dnatives is the largest international online media platform on 3D printing and its applications. With its in-depth analysis of the market, 3Dnatives gets over 800k unique visitors per month and is currently available in English, Spanish, French and German. 3Dnatives works with key Additive Manufacturing market players and offers a variety of services such as a 3D printing price comparison engine, B2B consulting and B2B brand content, event management and much more. Visit 3Dnatives here .

