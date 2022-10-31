LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Oct 31, 2022, 16:30 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and its common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." Net proceeds to the Company were $34.7 million.
- Net loans grew $72.9 million during the third quarter, representing a 40% annualized growth rate.
- Total deposits grew $49.3 million during the third quarter, representing a 23% annualized growth rate.
- Net interest income increased $817 thousand to $8.7 million, a 10.4% increase over the linked quarter with net interest margin expanding 13 basis points to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022.
Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with not only the strong loan growth achieved by our commercial lending teams during the third quarter, but also the high quality credits represented across all regions. Accompanied by continued growth in core deposits, we have good momentum to finish the year strong and further build operating leverage to progress toward our profitability targets." He continued, "The additional capital provided by our successful IPO will support the Company's continuing growth strategy and ensures that LINKBANCORP is well-positioned as we navigate an uncertain economic outlook."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $8.7 million compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of the continued rising interest rate environment. Net interest margin expanded to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 despite a mild increase in funding costs, as the Bank's cost of deposits increased 23 basis points from 0.38% for the second quarter of 2022 to 0.61% for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin is anticipated to remain relatively stable with modest expansion in the near term.
Noninterest income increased from $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $803 thousand to $7.0 million compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase included a $512 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as a $163 thousand increase in occupancy expense. The higher salaries and employee benefits were primarily a result of vacant positions filled late in the second quarter, several mid-year promotions, and an increase in incentive compensation accrual due to strong performance for the quarter. Increased occupancy costs related to the relocation of the Company's operations and corporate center. The Bank has received all required approvals to legally change its name to LINKBANK effective November 4, 2022, thereafter eliminating costs associated with operating under multiple tradenames.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2022 totaled $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The loan growth from June 30, 2022 represents $73.6 million in primarily organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $1.6 million to $933 thousand at September 30, 2022. Loan growth was well diversified, with the average commercial loan size originated during the third quarter of approximately $725,000. The $49.3 million increase in deposits from June 30, 2022 included a $37.0 million increase in demand accounts and a $31.3 million increase in money market and savings accounts, offset by declines in time deposits.
Shareholders' equity increased from $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 to $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 due primarily to IPO proceeds and net income, offset by a $3.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates and dividends declared.
Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses was $515 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $120 thousand compared to the prior quarter, related primarily to organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $10.1 million or approximately 1.17% of the combined portfolio at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision reflects the Company's continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. The Company will adopt the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.0 million, representing 0.17% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $4.8 million.
Regulatory Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2022 and are expected to be further strengthened during the fourth quarter, reflecting an additional $20 million in capital contributed to the Bank in October 2022 from the net proceeds of the Company's IPO.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
|
ASSETS
|
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
|
$ 8,711
|
$ 7,563
|
$ 6,425
|
$ 8,620
|
$ 17,073
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
|
66,085
|
55,433
|
102,704
|
13,970
|
86,471
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 74,796
|
$ 62,996
|
$ 109,129
|
$ 22,590
|
$ 103,544
|
Certificates of deposit with other banks
|
8,358
|
11,088
|
12,828
|
12,828
|
13,077
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
78,698
|
85,756
|
93,202
|
103,783
|
122,748
|
Securities held to maturity
|
32,571
|
28,816
|
5,000
|
—
|
—
|
Loans held for sale
|
—
|
—
|
4,074
|
3,860
|
—
|
Loans receivable, gross
|
863,969
|
790,406
|
731,061
|
714,816
|
668,398
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
(4,569)
|
(3,890)
|
(3,443)
|
(3,152)
|
(3,335)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
859,400
|
786,516
|
727,618
|
711,664
|
665,063
|
Investments in restricted bank stock
|
3,327
|
2,567
|
3,612
|
2,685
|
3,586
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
9,087
|
7,915
|
5,253
|
5,289
|
5,250
|
Right-of-Use Asset – Premises
|
8,920
|
4,513
|
4,605
|
4,680
|
4,748
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
19,127
|
19,012
|
18,898
|
18,787
|
13,683
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
36,955
|
37,020
|
37,085
|
37,152
|
36,890
|
Deferred tax asset
|
6,378
|
5,777
|
5,092
|
4,038
|
4,382
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
7,256
|
7,909
|
9,280
|
5,407
|
6,198
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 1,144,873
|
$ 1,059,885
|
$ 1,035,676
|
$ 932,763
|
$ 979,169
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits:
|
Demand, noninterest bearing
|
$ 184,857
|
$ 184,345
|
$ 165,228
|
$ 129,243
|
$ 175,609
|
Interest bearing
|
766,853
|
718,028
|
696,942
|
642,422
|
626,986
|
Total deposits
|
951,710
|
902,373
|
862,170
|
771,665
|
802,595
|
Other Borrowings
|
—
|
1,639
|
36,117
|
19,814
|
33,034
|
Subordinated Debt
|
40,526
|
40,585
|
20,653
|
20,696
|
20,740
|
Operating Lease Liabilities
|
8,921
|
4,513
|
4,606
|
4,680
|
4,748
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
6,774
|
6,004
|
5,790
|
6,285
|
8,091
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
1,007,931
|
955,114
|
929,336
|
823,140
|
869,208
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
149
|
99
|
99
|
99
|
98
|
Surplus
|
117,698
|
83,070
|
82,930
|
82,910
|
82,771
|
Retained earnings
|
27,525
|
26,491
|
25,623
|
24,836
|
24,785
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(8,430)
|
(4,889)
|
(2,312)
|
1,778
|
2,307
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
136,942
|
104,771
|
106,340
|
109,623
|
109,961
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 1,144,873
|
$ 1,059,885
|
$ 1,035,676
|
$ 932,763
|
$ 979,169
|
Common shares outstanding
|
14,939,640
|
9,838,435
|
9,826,435
|
9,826,435
|
9,814,447
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
9/30/2021
|
9/30/2022
|
9/30/2021
|
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
Loans receivable, including fees
|
$ 9,410
|
$ 8,114
|
$ 3,267
|
$ 25,287
|
$ 8,638
|
Other
|
1,170
|
981
|
636
|
2,771
|
1,921
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
10,580
|
9,095
|
3,903
|
28,058
|
10,559
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Deposits
|
1,389
|
818
|
504
|
2,872
|
1,470
|
Other Borrowings
|
82
|
2
|
14
|
106
|
25
|
Subordinated Debt
|
439
|
422
|
37
|
1,080
|
37
|
Total interest expense
|
1,910
|
1,242
|
555
|
4,058
|
1,532
|
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
|
8,670
|
7,853
|
3,348
|
24,000
|
9,027
|
Provision for loan losses
|
515
|
395
|
457
|
1,190
|
548
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
|
8,155
|
7,458
|
2,891
|
22,810
|
8,479
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
216
|
218
|
177
|
644
|
517
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
156
|
114
|
54
|
381
|
176
|
Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
13
|
—
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
420
|
153
|
53
|
753
|
316
|
Other
|
249
|
211
|
87
|
658
|
549
|
Total noninterest income
|
1,041
|
696
|
371
|
2,449
|
1,558
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
4,234
|
3,722
|
1,151
|
11,612
|
3,397
|
Occupancy
|
596
|
433
|
232
|
1,503
|
507
|
Equipment and data processing
|
666
|
595
|
335
|
1,858
|
803
|
Professional fees
|
330
|
307
|
75
|
865
|
264
|
FDIC insurance
|
141
|
138
|
90
|
483
|
150
|
Bank Shares Tax
|
201
|
201
|
87
|
585
|
260
|
Merger Related Expenses
|
—
|
—
|
3,864
|
—
|
3,968
|
Other
|
877
|
846
|
767
|
2,481
|
1,354
|
Total noninterest expense
|
7,045
|
6,242
|
6,601
|
19,387
|
10,703
|
Income (Loss) before income tax (benefit) expense
|
2,151
|
1,912
|
(3,339)
|
5,872
|
(666)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
379
|
306
|
(542)
|
970
|
(167)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$ 1,772
|
$ 1,606
|
$ (2,797)
|
$ 4,902
|
$ (499)
|
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.16
|
$ (0.45)
|
$ 0.49
|
$ (0.08)
|
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.16
|
$ (0.45)
|
$ 0.48
|
$ (0.08)
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
|
BASIC
|
10,590,079
|
9,836,984
|
6,274,250
|
10,087,341
|
5,888,008
|
DILUTED
|
10,590,079
|
9,913,477
|
6,274,250
|
10,136,457
|
5,888,008
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
('Dollars In Thousands)
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
9/30/2021
|
Operating Highlights
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 1,772
|
$ 1,606
|
$ 4,902
|
$ (499)
|
Net Interest Income
|
8,670
|
7,853
|
24,000
|
9,027
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
515
|
395
|
1,190
|
548
|
Non-Interest Income
|
1,041
|
696
|
2,449
|
1,558
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
7,045
|
6,242
|
19,387
|
10,703
|
Selected Operating Ratios
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.51 %
|
3.38 %
|
3.40 %
|
2.73 %
|
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
|
0.65 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.63 %
|
-0.14 %
|
Adjusted ROA2
|
0.65 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.76 %
|
Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")
|
6.48 %
|
6.13 %
|
7.68 %
|
-1.26 %
|
Adjusted ROE2
|
6.48 %
|
6.13 %
|
7.66 %
|
6.68 %
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
72.55 %
|
73.01 %
|
73.30 %
|
101.11 %
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3
|
72.55 %
|
73.01 %
|
73.34 %
|
63.63 %
|
Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets
|
0.38 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.32 %
|
0.45 %
|
Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets
|
2.60 %
|
2.42 %
|
2.51 %
|
3.09 %
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
Financial Condition Data
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,144,873
|
$ 1,059,885
|
$ 1,035,676
|
$ 932,763
|
Loans Receivable, Net
|
859,400
|
786,516
|
727,618
|
711,664
|
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
|
184,857
|
184,345
|
165,228
|
129,243
|
Interest-bearing Deposits
|
766,853
|
718,028
|
696,942
|
642,422
|
Total Deposits
|
951,710
|
902,373
|
862,170
|
771,665
|
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
|
Total Capital Ratio1
|
11.55 %
|
12.42 %
|
11.14 %
|
11.50 %
|
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
|
11.04 %
|
11.94 %
|
10.67 %
|
11.02 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
|
11.04 %
|
11.94 %
|
10.67 %
|
11.02 %
|
Leverage Ratio1
|
9.74 %
|
10.10 %
|
8.71 %
|
8.85 %
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
|
9.02 %
|
6.62 %
|
6.94 %
|
8.09 %
|
Tangible Book Value per Share5
|
$ 6.69
|
$ 6.89
|
$ 7.05
|
$ 7.38
|
Asset Quality Data
|
Non-performing Assets
|
$ 1,979
|
$ 1,494
|
$ 1,246
|
$ 1,396
|
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
|
0.17 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.12 %
|
0.15 %
|
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
|
0.23 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.20 %
|
Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")
|
$ 4,569
|
$ 3,890
|
$ 3,443
|
$ 3,152
|
AFLL to Total Loans
|
0.53 %
|
0.49 %
|
0.47 %
|
0.44 %
|
AFLL to Nonperforming Assets
|
230.87 %
|
260.37 %
|
276.32 %
|
225.79 %
|
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
|
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Int. Earn. Cash
|
$ 30,630
|
$ 157
|
2.03 %
|
$ 53,214
|
$ 134
|
1.00 %
|
Securities
|
Taxable (1)
|
86,330
|
745
|
3.42 %
|
72,386
|
202
|
1.11 %
|
Tax-Exempt
|
39,258
|
339
|
3.43 %
|
48,298
|
380
|
3.12 %
|
Total Securities
|
125,588
|
1,084
|
3.42 %
|
120,684
|
582
|
1.91 %
|
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
|
156,218
|
1,241
|
3.15 %
|
173,898
|
716
|
1.63 %
|
Total Loans
|
824,309
|
9,410
|
4.53 %
|
313,636
|
3,267
|
4.13 %
|
Total Earning Assets
|
980,527
|
10,651
|
4.31 %
|
487,534
|
3,983
|
3.24 %
|
Other Assets
|
93,116
|
30,471
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,073,643
|
$ 518,005
|
Interest bearing demand
|
$ 278,637
|
$ 400
|
0.57 %
|
$ 168,662
|
$ 264
|
0.62 %
|
Money market demand
|
244,107
|
568
|
0.92 %
|
96,450
|
37
|
0.15 %
|
Time deposits
|
205,792
|
421
|
0.81 %
|
71,219
|
203
|
1.13 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
52,562
|
521
|
3.93 %
|
8,172
|
51
|
2.48 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
781,098
|
1,910
|
0.97 %
|
344,503
|
555
|
0.64 %
|
Non Int Bearing Deposits
|
170,863
|
90,429
|
Total Cost of Funds
|
$ 951,961
|
$ 1,910
|
0.80 %
|
$ 434,932
|
$ 555
|
0.51 %
|
Other Liabilities
|
13,243
|
4,459
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 965,204
|
$ 439,391
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 108,439
|
$ 78,614
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,073,643
|
$ 518,005
|
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
|
8,741
|
3.34 %
|
3,428
|
2.60 %
|
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
|
(71)
|
(80)
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 8,670
|
$ 3,348
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.51 %
|
2.72 %
|
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Avg Bal
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate
|
Int. Earn. Cash
|
$ 50,254
|
$ 306
|
0.81 %
|
$ 51,665
|
$ 366
|
0.95 %
|
Securities
|
Taxable (1)
|
86,590
|
1,608
|
2.48 %
|
81,654
|
649
|
1.06 %
|
Tax-Exempt
|
41,438
|
1,085
|
3.50 %
|
46,548
|
1,147
|
3.29 %
|
Total Securities
|
128,028
|
2,693
|
2.81 %
|
128,202
|
1,796
|
1.87 %
|
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
|
178,282
|
2,999
|
2.25 %
|
179,867
|
2,162
|
1.61 %
|
Total Loans
|
765,267
|
25,287
|
4.42 %
|
262,051
|
8,638
|
4.41 %
|
Total Earning Assets
|
943,549
|
28,286
|
4.01 %
|
441,918
|
10,800
|
3.27 %
|
Other Assets
|
90,970
|
21,729
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,034,519
|
$ 463,647
|
Interest bearing demand
|
$ 269,282
|
$ 905
|
0.45 %
|
$ 162,587
|
$ 800
|
0.66 %
|
Money market demand
|
228,105
|
945
|
0.55 %
|
79,637
|
73
|
0.12 %
|
Time deposits
|
203,947
|
1,022
|
0.67 %
|
83,495
|
597
|
0.96 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
84,382
|
1,186
|
1.88 %
|
2,236
|
62
|
3.71 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
785,716
|
4,058
|
0.69 %
|
327,955
|
1,532
|
0.62 %
|
Non Int Bearing Deposits
|
151,941
|
78,770
|
Total Cost of Funds
|
$ 937,657
|
$ 4,058
|
0.58 %
|
$ 406,725
|
$ 1,532
|
0.50 %
|
Other Liabilities
|
11,517
|
4,151
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 949,174
|
$ 410,876
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 85,345
|
$ 52,771
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,034,519
|
$ 463,647
|
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
|
24,228
|
3.32 %
|
9,268
|
2.65 %
|
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
|
(228)
|
(241)
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 24,000
|
$ 9,027
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.40 %
|
2.73 %
|
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
|
(In Thousands)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December
|
September 30,
|
Agriculture loans
|
$ 13,977
|
$ 7,710
|
$ 8,111
|
$ 9,341
|
$ 8,873
|
Commercial loans
|
97,542
|
88,452
|
94,114
|
98,604
|
83,742
|
Paycheck Protection Program
|
933
|
2,527
|
10,586
|
23,774
|
39,794
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
482,367
|
435,588
|
353,559
|
338,749
|
309,079
|
Residential real estate loans
|
251,832
|
241,401
|
252,158
|
231,302
|
216,524
|
Consumer and other loans
|
11,929
|
8,689
|
6,359
|
7,087
|
4,309
|
Municipal loans
|
5,404
|
5,814
|
6,193
|
6,182
|
6,351
|
863,984
|
790,181
|
731,080
|
715,039
|
668,672
|
Deferred costs (fees)
|
(15)
|
225
|
(19)
|
(223)
|
(274)
|
Total loans receivable
|
$ 863,969
|
$ 790,406
|
$ 731,061
|
$ 714,816
|
$ 668,398
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)
|
September 30, 2022
|
(In Thousands)
|
Amortized
|
Net
|
Fair
|
Available for Sale:
|
Small Business Administration loan pools
|
$ 914
|
$ (13)
|
$ 901
|
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
|
44,352
|
(6,005)
|
38,347
|
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored
|
44,102
|
(4,652)
|
39,450
|
$ 89,368
|
$ (10,670)
|
$ 78,698
|
Held to Maturity:
|
Corporate debentures
|
$ 14,993
|
$ (883)
|
$ 14,110
|
Structured mortgage-backed securities
|
17,578
|
(773)
|
16,805
|
$ 32,571
|
$ (1,656)
|
$ 30,915
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
|
(In Thousands)
|
September
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December
|
September
|
Demand, noninterest-bearing
|
$ 184,857
|
$ 184,345
|
$ 165,228
|
$ 129,243
|
$ 175,609
|
Demand, interest-bearing
|
305,934
|
269,493
|
269,222
|
256,258
|
217,857
|
Money market and savings
|
266,743
|
235,411
|
224,673
|
205,843
|
207,460
|
Time deposits, $250 and over
|
39,123
|
55,507
|
55,514
|
56,266
|
55,844
|
Time deposits, other
|
155,053
|
157,617
|
147,533
|
124,055
|
145,825
|
$951,710
|
$ 902,373
|
$ 862,170
|
$ 771,665
|
$ 802,595
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
9/30/2021
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 1,772
|
$ 1,606
|
$ 4,902
|
$ (499)
|
Average assets
|
1,073,643
|
1,021,561
|
1,034,519
|
463,647
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
0.65 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.63 %
|
-0.14 %
|
Net income (loss)
|
1,772
|
1,606
|
4,902
|
(499)
|
Net gains on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
(13)
|
-
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
Merger Expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,968
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(833)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
1,772
|
1,606
|
4,892
|
2,636
|
Average assets
|
1,073,643
|
1,021,561
|
1,034,519
|
463,647
|
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
|
0.65 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.76 %
|
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
9/30/2021
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 1,772
|
$ 1,606
|
$ 4,902
|
$ (499)
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
108,439
|
105,060
|
85,345
|
52,771
|
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
|
6.48 %
|
6.13 %
|
7.68 %
|
-1.26 %
|
Net income (loss)
|
1,772
|
1,606
|
4,902
|
(499)
|
Net gains on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
(13)
|
-
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
Merger Expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,968
|
Tax effect at 21%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(833)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
1,772
|
1,606
|
4,892
|
2,636
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
108,439
|
105,060
|
85,345
|
52,771
|
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
|
6.48 %
|
6.13 %
|
7.66 %
|
6.68 %
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
9/30/2021
|
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
|
72.55 %
|
73.01 %
|
73.30 %
|
101.11 %
|
Net interest income
|
$ 8,670
|
$ 7,853
|
$ 24,000
|
$ 9,027
|
Noninterest income
|
1,041
|
696
|
2,449
|
1,558
|
Less: net gains on sales of securities
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
-
|
Adjusted revenue
|
9,711
|
8,549
|
26,436
|
10,585
|
Total noninterest expense
|
7,045
|
6,242
|
19,387
|
10,703
|
Less: Merger expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,968
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
7,045
|
6,242
|
19,387
|
6,735
|
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted
|
72.55 %
|
73.01 %
|
73.34 %
|
63.63 %
|
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
|
9/30/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 136,942
|
$ 104,771
|
$ 106,340
|
$ 109,623
|
Adjustments:
|
Goodwill
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(1,113)
|
(1,178)
|
(1,243)
|
(1,310)
|
Tangible common equity
|
$ 99,987
|
$ 67,751
|
$ 69,255
|
$ 72,471
|
Common shares outstanding
|
14,939,640
|
9,838,435
|
9,826,435
|
9,826,435
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 9.17
|
$ 10.65
|
$ 10.82
|
$ 11.16
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 6.69
|
$ 6.89
|
$ 7.05
|
$ 7.38
|
Tangible Assets
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,144,873
|
$ 1,059,885
|
$ 1,035,676
|
$ 932,763
|
Adjustments:
|
Goodwill
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
(35,842)
|
Other intangible assets
|
(1,113)
|
(1,178)
|
(1,243)
|
(1,310)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 1,107,918
|
$ 1,022,865
|
$ 998,591
|
$ 895,611
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
9.02 %
|
6.62 %
|
6.94 %
|
8.09 %
