linked2pay Adds Sarah Guckes as Chief Marketing Officer

OXNARD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- linked2pay, a leading payment software technology provider, announced today the appointment of Sarah Guckes as Chief Marketing Officer. Guckes will be responsible for building the brand and deploying go-to-market strategies across multiple channels.

"We are excited to have Sarah leading our marketing strategy given her vast marketing experience and in-depth payment knowledge," said Robert "Jay" McShirley, CEO of linked2pay. "As we embark on this next chapter in our company and continue the growth of our leadership team, marketing will be a critical component to our growth strategy."

Guckes has over 20 years of B2B marketing experience building and leading high performing marketing teams, and over 6 years in payment technology. Most recently, she served as Head of Marketing for Solera, an automotive technology company, Prior to that, she was Vice President of Marketing at First American Payment Systems and Vice President of Product Marketing at Bank of America Merchant Services.

"I'm excited to join linked2pay at a time of extensive growth as we deliver a competitive, innovative payment technology suite for agents, banks, partners and integrators," said Guckes.

About linked2pay:

Linked2pay is an easy to utilize, award winning payments technology solution set. As an innovator in the delivery of payments technology, linked2pay is dedicated to the development of solutions that securely enable all our business partners and their customers to manage their payments processing and risk management more easily.

Contact

Bill Lodes

1 (818) 519-2412

[email protected]

SOURCE linked2pay

Related Links

https://linked2pay.com/

